Social media divided about Shubman Gill replacing Jasprit Bumrah as India's vice-captain in Test cricket

Indian cricket fans took to social media with a mix of excitement and skepticism after reports surfaced suggesting that Shubman Gill is being considered to replace Jasprit Bumrah as the vice-captain of the Test team. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee is expected to announce India’s squad for the upcoming five-match Test series against England by the end of next week. According to reports, Shubman Gill will replace Jasprit Bumrah as India's vice-captain in test match cricket

All eyes will be on Rohit Sharma’s role in the squad, as the veteran opener’s future as Test captain remains a key talking point. While several reports have indicated that selectors are inclined to continue with Rohit at the helm despite a disappointing run last season, a Times of India report claims both Rohit and Jasprit could be relieved of their leadership duties. The BCCI is reportedly looking to groom 25-year-old Shubman as part of a long-term leadership plan.

The potential shake-up has triggered mixed reactions online. While many fans welcomed the idea of promoting Shubman—currently vice-captain in both ODIs and T20Is—others were critical of removing Jasprit, who has arguably been India's standout red-ball performer over the past year.

The TOI report also mentioned that another senior player has expressed interest in taking over the Test captaincy, sensing a leadership vacuum. However, the BCCI is said to have turned down the offer, emphasizing their focus on building a future-ready leadership group.

Shubman’s growing leadership profile strengthens his case. Apart from his white-ball vice-captaincy stints, he also took over as captain of Gujarat Titans in the IPL this year, making him a strong contender for a formal leadership role in Tests as well.

The BCCI is clearly laying the groundwork for a generational shift, though it remains to be seen whether this major transition will take place during the high-pressure England tour, which kicks off on June 20.