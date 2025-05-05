Social media divided about Shubman Gill replacing Jasprit Bumrah as India's vice-captain in Test cricket
According to reports, the BCCI wants to groom Shubman Gill for a leadership role, but it's uncertain whether this transition will unfold during the England tour
Indian cricket fans took to social media with a mix of excitement and skepticism after reports surfaced suggesting that Shubman Gill is being considered to replace Jasprit Bumrah as the vice-captain of the Test team. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee is expected to announce India’s squad for the upcoming five-match Test series against England by the end of next week.
All eyes will be on Rohit Sharma’s role in the squad, as the veteran opener’s future as Test captain remains a key talking point. While several reports have indicated that selectors are inclined to continue with Rohit at the helm despite a disappointing run last season, a Times of India report claims both Rohit and Jasprit could be relieved of their leadership duties. The BCCI is reportedly looking to groom 25-year-old Shubman as part of a long-term leadership plan.
The potential shake-up has triggered mixed reactions online. While many fans welcomed the idea of promoting Shubman—currently vice-captain in both ODIs and T20Is—others were critical of removing Jasprit, who has arguably been India's standout red-ball performer over the past year.
The TOI report also mentioned that another senior player has expressed interest in taking over the Test captaincy, sensing a leadership vacuum. However, the BCCI is said to have turned down the offer, emphasizing their focus on building a future-ready leadership group.
Shubman’s growing leadership profile strengthens his case. Apart from his white-ball vice-captaincy stints, he also took over as captain of Gujarat Titans in the IPL this year, making him a strong contender for a formal leadership role in Tests as well.
The BCCI is clearly laying the groundwork for a generational shift, though it remains to be seen whether this major transition will take place during the high-pressure England tour, which kicks off on June 20.