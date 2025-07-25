Social media users troll AIFF after rejecting Xavi Hernandez for India's head coach role: ‘Crowdfunding hi karwa lete’

Social media platforms erupted in disbelief and mockery after reports claimed that the All India Football Federation (AIFF) had turned down former World Cup winner Xavi Hernandez’s application for the Indian national team’s head coach role—citing lack of funds. From sarcastic fundraising suggestions to what-if scenarios envisioning India’s football future under Xavi, the online backlash was swift and scathing. According to reports AIFF rejected Xavi's application due to lack of funds (REUTERS)

The buzz began after a Times of India report revealed that Xavi had expressed interest in the position and was among several high-profile names who had formally applied. The list also reportedly included former India head coach Stephen Constantine, ex-Liverpool star Harry Kewell, and India’s own Khalid Jamil.

What caught the AIFF off guard was the unexpected arrival of Xavi’s application—reportedly emailed personally by him. However, the form was incomplete, missing key details such as a contact number. Confirming the authenticity of the application, AIFF national team director Subrata Paul said, “It’s correct that Xavi’s name was there. The application was emailed to the AIFF.”

Despite the excitement such a name might usually generate, the federation allegedly did not pursue the opportunity further. “Even if Xavi was genuinely interested in Indian football and could be convinced to take up the job, we would need a lot of money,” A member of AIFF’s technical committee was quoted as saying.

Xavi has previously spoken about his interest in Indian football, crediting the growing presence of Spanish coaches in the country. Though his coaching résumé already boasts titles like the 2022–23 La Liga crown and the 2023 Supercopa de España with Spanish football club Barcelona, AIFF reportedly felt that hiring him was financially unrealistic.

The online reaction has been relentless. Fans questioned how the AIFF could turn away a name like Xavi, even joking that a crowdfunding campaign could’ve been launched to afford him. Some pointed to the missed opportunity for Indian football to take a global leap, while others used memes and satire to vent their frustration at what they saw as a typically short-sighted decision.