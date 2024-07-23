Sonu Nigam plans a movie date with fans on birthday; to watch a docu with them

Sonu Nigam has an unconventional plan for his birthday this year. The singer, who turns 51 on July 30, will be celebrating the day with his “extended family”. Nigam plans to spend the first half of the day with his select fans over a movie date. The documentary that will be screened in Mumbai is about his Dubai concert in February this year, when he lost his voice three days before the show and how he bounced back to perform a 3.5-hour show for close to 20,000 fans. Talking about the plan, Sonu Nigam says, “We ended up making something so special that we decided to share it with our soulmates, who others call fans. People who love you and follow your work live your life vicariously. So, when something as eventful as my experience during the Dubai concert happened, I decided to document it and felt like making my extended family a part of it.” Sonu Nigam

Last month, Nigam performed two back-to-back shows for almost eight hours at the Sydney Opera House, creating a world record. He conserved his energy and voice three days before the show. Ask if the Dubai episode was a learning that impacted the way he approached his Sydney (Australia) show, and the singer says, “Performing two shows at the Sydney Opera House was a unique challenge. It can’t be compared to the Dubai concert, as it was just one show and I lost my voice. So, in Sydney, knowing that I had to deliver two shows back-to-back, I took no chances. I was super cautious.”

Recently, Nigam posted a video on social media, urging his fans to register if they wished to be with him on his birthday. “In my 47 years of performing live, there have been a lot of ups and downs, off and on stage. For the first time, my extended family will get to see the real Sonu behind the Sonu Nigam they love and bless.”

Ask about his birthday plans, and he adds, “My birthday is usually an emotional and a spiritual affair for me, where I just delve deep into my being.”