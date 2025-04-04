Sunil Narine's reaction after dismissing Kamindu Mendis goes viral; Netizens say ‘nailing the poker face for years'

Sunil Narine's reaction after taking Kamindu Mendis' wicket has gone viral

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured a commanding 80-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Eden Gardens, but what caught the internet’s attention was Sunil Narine’s reaction—or rather, the lack of it—after dismissing Kamindu Mendis. As SRH found themselves in deep trouble during their chase of 201, Sunil struck in the 10th over, reducing them to 66/5. However, instead of celebrating, the KKR spinner remained as calm and expressionless as ever, a moment that quickly spread across social media.

Following the match, users shared clips of Suni’s reaction, highlighting his composed demeanor. The moment sparked a flood of memes, with people drawing attention to how he barely acknowledged the wicket. Some posts focused on the contrast between his impact on the game and his muted reaction, while others simply pointed out how consistent he has been in maintaining the same level of composure regardless of the situation.

Meanwhile, SRH’s defeat became another major talking point online. The team, which boasts an explosive batting lineup featuring Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, and Ishan Kishan, was expected to deliver big performances but instead suffered their third consecutive loss. Chasing a challenging target, SRH’s innings fell apart early. Vaibhav Arora made an immediate impact by dismissing Travis and Ishan within the first three overs, while Harshit Rana added to their troubles by removing Abhishek for a low score.

With SRH stumbling at 9/3, Kamindu Mendis and Nitish Reddy attempted to stabilise the innings. Nitish played some confident shots but was dismissed by Andre Russell after making 19. Kamindu also looked promising but was undone by Sunil, whose breakthrough saw him become the second person after Samit Patel (208) to take most wickets for a team in Club T20 format across the world with 200 wickets.

As wickets continued to fall, any hopes of a turnaround faded. South African cricketer Heinrich Klaasen, who had been in good form, was dismissed for 33, while Aniket Verma couldn’t make an impact either. Varun Chakaravarthy and Vaibhav kept striking at regular intervals, ensuring SRH never got close to the target, eventually bowling them out for 120 in 16.4 overs.