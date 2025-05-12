Chess banned in Afghanistan; Taliban cities religious concerns

In a move that has sparked international criticism but little surprise, the Taliban has officially suspended the sport of chess in Afghanistan, citing concerns over gambling and religious alignment. The suspension, announced by the country’s Sports Directorate, will remain in place until religious scholars determine whether the game is compatible with Islamic principles. Chessboards are kept in an empty hall with no players at the Kabul Elite Chess Club in Kabul on May 11, 2025. Taliban authorities have barred chess across Afghanistan until further notice over concerns it is a source of gambling, which is illegal under the government's morality law, a sports official said on May 11. (Photo by Wakil KOHSAR / AFP)(AFP)

“Chess in sharia (Islamic law) is considered a means of gambling”, which is prohibited according to the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice law announced last year, sports directorate spokesperson Atal Mashwani told AFP. “There are religious considerations regarding the sport of chess. Until these considerations are addressed, the sport of chess is suspended in Afghanistan,” he said.

This is not the first time the Taliban has intervened in the sporting lives of the Afghan citizens. Ever since 2021, all women have been barred from participating in any kind of sport — professional or recreational. The suspension erased years of progress made by Afghanistan’s female athletes, including the national women’s cricket team. Authorities have also outlawed mixed martial arts (MMA), calling it “too violent” and “contrary to the teachings of Sharia”. Face-punching in professional sports was effectively prohibited by Taliban decree soon after their return.

The latest suspension is already having a ripple effect on communities that found solace in the game. In Kabul, cafes that hosted informal tournaments say the decision is yet another blow to youth engagement. “Young people don't have a lot of activities these days, so many came here everyday,” said Azizullah Gulzada, a café owner in the capital, to BBC. “They would have a cup of tea and challenge their friends to a game of chess.”

For many in Afghanistan, the chessboard was one of the last neutral spaces left for camaraderie and quiet rebellion. With this suspension, even that quiet joy is now under siege.