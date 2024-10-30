That’s hot for the week
Here are the trending products this week that you must invest in
Chilean Prunes for better health
Prunes from Chile are renowned for their exceptional quality and rich taste, now easily accessible across India. These nutrient powerhouses are naturally sweet, with no added sugars, making them a versatile addition to any meal. Whether you’re baking, cooking, or simply snacking, Chilean prunes can enhance dishes in various ways—from breakfast bowls and baked goods to marinades and savoury stews.
Colour your teeth white
Struggling with dental marks and yellow teeth? This radiance teeth whitening pen from Salt Oral Care claims to cover those. The pen is formulated with vitamin C and the extracts of lemon peel, turmeric and aloe barbadensis leaf.
Available at: saltoralcare.com
Price: Rs. 885
Glow up for your skin
This unique AHA gel exfoliant with glycolic acid is a must-try for anyone looking to refresh their skincare routine! It effectively removes layers of dead skin, revealing a smoother, firmer complexion. Users rave about how it helps even out skin tone and minimizes the appearance of wrinkles. The lightweight gel texture glides on easily, making it a pleasure to use. With the option to apply it twice daily after cleansing and toning, this product is sure to elevate your skincare game.
Available at: paulaschoice.in
Price: Rs. 2480
Celebrate in style with bold lips
Elevate your festive glam with the M.A.C Retro Matte Lipstick in Warm Wishes! This luxurious matte lipstick glides on smoothly, delivering rich, high-impact color that lasts up to 8 hours—perfect for all-day celebrations. Its lightweight, non-feathery formula ensures comfort while keeping your lips looking stunning. Free from harsh chemicals, it’s a safe choice for those long festive nights.
Available at: maccosmetics.in
Price: Rs. 2800