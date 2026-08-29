₹38 crore diamond necklace stolen from Vienna museum

A historic platinum and diamond necklace worth $4 million (approx ₹38.17 crore), designed for Egypt’s royal family, was stolen from Vienna’s Museum of Applied Arts (MAK), sparking a police manhunt.
Officials said two suspects smashed a display case on Thursday afternoon and escaped on foot. The necklace, featuring 673 diamonds weighing 200 carats, was part of an ongoing exhibition featuring more than 300 works by the French designers Van Cleef & Arpels.
Vienna police released security-camera photos of the unmasked suspects and appealed to the public for information.
The theft is Vienna’s most valuable art heist since Benvenuto Cellini’s gold-and-enamel Saliera was stolen in 2003. The latest theft has renewed concerns over museum security, following major jewellery and artefact thefts in Paris and Spain.