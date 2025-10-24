The trip to Italy is worth the big bucks — because these are feelings you can only feel in Italia!

We all know Italy's aura and energy can make you feel a lot of things. Your trip to Italy will have you in your feels — the kind you'll feel nowhere else! (Photo: Kimkim)

Boundless, inspired, awestruck, dreamy, romantic...the list of wanderlust-bit tourists trying to make the scenic coast their own runs endless. But did you know there are feelings, with proper Italian terms, unique to its streets? We've got a list for you if you want to cosplay as a local for your trip.

Sprezzatura Definition: 'studied carelessness, especially as a characteristic quality or style of art or literature.'

Nonchalance may be the buzzword of the season, but its negative twang takes on an almost envious spin with this original and unique Italian term. Particularly used in reference to one's style, Sprezzatura stands to reflect the art of effortless dressing — silhouettes or a sense of aesthetic which look straightforward, but have been put together with a lot of care and precision. After all, every cool girl has an origin story.

Abbiocco Definition: 'the feeling of drowsiness that follows a large meal.'

Ever eaten yourself into a coma? That's precisely what the term Abbiocco represents. The pastas, pizzas, wine and gelato is bound to get you groggy at some point, no matter how high you may be flying on the culture-induced adrenaline. That sweet, sweet nap after filling your tummy to its seams has got to hit hard, and good.

Culaccino Definition: 'the water ring left on a surface by a cold glass.'

What's Italy without a biting cold glass of spritz or wine at every wooden-table decked stopover between the endless walks? Now imagine taking a hearty sip from a glistening glass, placing it down on the table to catch your breath and savour the heady mouthful. Now up goes the glass for your second sip and what do catch a glimpse of below? The whimsical water ring left by the glass, seeping into the table. Yes, there's a word just for that — and honestly? It's got a ring to it! After all, this is EXACTLY the type of thing we imagine romanticising against the Italian backdrop.

Meriggiare Definition: 'to rest in the shade at midday, especially to escape the heat of a hot summer afternoon.'

Afternoon napping isn't a fresh concept, but it's sure niche. Not a lot of cities go to bed in the middle of the day to recharge for an evening of colour. But the only right thing to do after a carby meal? Take a nap by the window under the filtered sun. Whatever else is on your itinerary will always be second to this. It's always a great idea to take a meriggiare!

Gattara Definition: 'refers to a woman who cares for stray cats, often translated as cat lady.'

We all know a gattara. Maybe you're a gattara yourself. Or maybe you'll become one, once you land in Italy. This one's pretty self-explanatory and much more expansive than the mainstream two-tone connotation of being a 'cat lady'.

So when's the flight?