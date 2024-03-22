Kashmir's Tulip Garden opens tomorrow as nature lovers get set for a treat

This weekend, if you happen to be in Srinagar, Kashmir, you should earmark this one single event in your travel diary. Head to the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden, which will be reopening tomorrow. The place is post-card pretty, located between the Dal Lake and the majestic Zabarwan mountain range.



Why it's such a lure

Hailed as Asia's largest tulip garden, the place (earlier called Siraj Bagh), is a magnet for photographers and nature lovers - around 74 acres with a carpet-like spread of 1.7 million tulips in different hues, red, yellow, orange and pink. As per a report, in 2024, you get to see five new varieties of the flower to add to the blooming array in the upcoming tulip festival. It's bound to be a beautiful time here as tourists walk around and also admire the other floral displays with the gorgeous snow-capped mountains in the distance making for a beautiful backdrop.

The Tulip Garden reportedly attracted over 3.50 lakh visitors in 2023 and the footfalls are hoped to be surpassed this year as domestic and international tourists make a trip to visit the special garden.



AT A GLANCE

Tulip Festival dates: March 19- April 30, 2024

Timing: 10 am to 7 pm.



