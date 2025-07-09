Once a convenient stopgap, microcations are the new big thing in travel. Because who has the time (or the budget) for longer vacations? Travellers are now choosing destinations that are closer and lighter on the wallet for higher-impact trips that last three to five days(Photo: Adobe Stock)

Whether it’s brought on by weather-related disruptions, or a desire for frequent breaks, travellers are now choosing destinations that are closer and lighter on the wallet for higher-impact trips that last three to five days.

Why the interest in microcations?

“Recent airspace disruptions, geopolitical tensions, and unexpected heatwaves across popular destinations in Europe have made microcations more relevant,” says Manjari Singh, chief growth and business officer at Cleartrip, adding, “These short getaways are easy on the wallet, require little planning, and offer the perfect balance.”

‘An interesting shift’

Karan Agarwal, director at Cox & Kings, notes that outbound travel to Southeast Asia grew by over 50% in early 2024 alone. “What’s interesting is that, it isn’t just metros. First-time international travellers from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities are booking spontaneous getaways for long weekends,” he shares. With visa-free access, direct flights and the fact that Indians often travel last-minute, travel destinations like Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam offer the flexibility that makes spontaneous plans possible.

“There’s a clear behavioural shift among Indian travellers; short-haul overseas trips are no longer just stop-gap holidays, but the preferred choice,” Karan adds.

Vacationing with intention?

But this isn’t just about convenience. As Hari Ganapathy, co-founder of Pickyourtrail, puts it: “We’re definitely seeing travellers lean into flexibility and proximity.” He states, “Travellers aren’t just looking for ‘breaks’, particularly around long weekends, they’re looking for experiences that feel rewarding, even in a short span.”

And when curated well, Hari says, “These mini-holidays can deliver surprising depth, whether that’s through local food, culture, or simply time well spent together.”

Where to jet off to for a micro escape

These destinations tick all the boxes — easy flights, quick visas and ideal for microcations that double as workcations.

Flights under three hours

Colombo, Galle - Sri Lanka

Dubai, Abu Dhabi - UAE

Kathmandu, Pokhara - Nepal

Paro - Bhutan

Four to five hour flights

Bangkok, Krabi, Phuket - Thailand

Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City - Vietnam

Kuala Lumpur, Langkawi - Malaysia

Bali - Indonesia

Domestic spots worth the trip

Kashmir or Ladakh for Nature therapy

Coorg or Ooty for slow living

Jaipur or Udaipur for heritage

Andamans for tropical unplugging