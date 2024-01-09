close_game
News / Htcity / Trips Tours / This country is officially the ‘safest place to travel in 2024’

This country is officially the ‘safest place to travel in 2024’

BySneha Chakraborty
Jan 09, 2024 03:32 PM IST

Canada, Switzerland and Norway came out on top of the index’s annual ranking.

According to a new ‘Safest Places’ report published by Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection, a U.S.-based travel insurance company, Canada has secured the number one rank for its cold weather and low population density.

The country also claimed the 1st position for safety in transportation, health measures, lack of violent criminal offences, women and LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC communities.
The country also claimed the 1st position for safety in transportation, health measures, lack of violent criminal offences, women and LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC communities.

The annual report is compiled with data from the Global Peace Index, the State Department's travel safety ratings and GeoSure Global scores of major cities across the globe to identify the places that can make it to the ranking. The company has been compiling this data for nine consecutive years in a row.

Defining a safe destination, the report explained, “A safe place was originally a place that's largely free from terrorist activity. Then it became a place that was safe from disease outbreaks. Now it's a place where all types of people can move about freely without discrimination or harassment."

In 2023, Canada was ranked sixth and over the year it has gradually climbed up the chart.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Sneha Chakraborty

    Sneha Chakraborty writes on travel, food, culture, gadgets and lifestyle for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

