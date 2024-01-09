This country is officially the ‘safest place to travel in 2024’

According to a new ‘Safest Places’ report published by Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection, a U.S.-based travel insurance company, Canada has secured the number one rank for its cold weather and low population density. The country also claimed the 1st position for safety in transportation, health measures, lack of violent criminal offences, women and LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC communities.

The annual report is compiled with data from the Global Peace Index, the State Department's travel safety ratings and GeoSure Global scores of major cities across the globe to identify the places that can make it to the ranking. The company has been compiling this data for nine consecutive years in a row.

Defining a safe destination, the report explained, “A safe place was originally a place that's largely free from terrorist activity. Then it became a place that was safe from disease outbreaks. Now it's a place where all types of people can move about freely without discrimination or harassment."

