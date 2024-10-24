Menu Explore
Twinkle Khanna turns heads with crescent-shaped hair accessory, shares she designed it herself

ByShweta Sunny
Oct 24, 2024 06:14 PM IST

With a self-designed silver crescent-shaped hair accessory and a yellow saree that comes with a back story, Twinkle Khanna makes an effortless statement

Talk about hair accessories becoming the ‘it’ thing this festive season and this time it is author-actor Twinkle Khanna, who made an effortless hair statement with her crescent-shaped hair accessory. As she made a recent appearance with husband-actor Akshay Kumar at the premiere of the film Go Noni Go, she ensured to grab eyeballs with her eclectic fashion sense in her sunshine yellow saree and the silver hair accessory.

Twinkle Khanna wears a crescent-shaped hair accessory designed by her and paired with a yellow saree from Raw Mango, hand cuffs from Tribe Amrapali and ring from a London flea market(Photo: Instagram/twinklerkhanna)
Twinkle Khanna wears a crescent-shaped hair accessory designed by her and paired with a yellow saree from Raw Mango, hand cuffs from Tribe Amrapali and ring from a London flea market(Photo: Instagram/twinklerkhanna)

Twinkle Khanna went to a silversmith with a vision to make a semi-circular metallic hair accessory and he brought that to life(Photo: Kashmir)
Twinkle Khanna went to a silversmith with a vision to make a semi-circular metallic hair accessory and he brought that to life(Photo: Kashmir)

With fun anecdotes behind these two statement-making pieces, Khanna says, “The silver crescent-shaped hair accessory was designed by me. Earlier, I used to own a silver fan-shaped hair clip to save me on my bad hair days. But I somehow lost it so I ended up going to a silversmith with a vision to make a semi-circular metallic hair accessory that would be four times its size and he brought that to life.”

As for the saree, she credits the weather Gods as she shares, “We had invited (author) Anuja Chauhan and (producer) Guneet Monga Kapoor for the Tweak Summit in Mumbai. But since Chauhan couldn’t make it due to the orange alert rains in the city so her hamper, which included this Raw Mango saree was given to me to take back home by my team. Funnily, I had only chosen the sarees for all the panelists and it was my luck that this came to me.”

