Usain Bolt talks to students in Mumbai on his India visit: Defending my Olympic gold was tougher than winning it

Usain Bolt, the fastest man on Earth and an eight-time Olympic gold medalist, brought his electrifying presence to Mumbai on September 26, where he engaged and inspired students during a special event. Bolt, celebrated across the globe as a sporting legend, shared his extraordinary journey and life lessons through an engaging fireside chat with Trustee Sujay Jairaj, while also interacting directly with the young audience Usain Bolt at a Mumbai school

The event was hosted by Jamnabai Narsee School, Juhu, which welcomed the Jamaican sprinter as Guest of Honour. Students (class 3 to 9) had the rare opportunity to not only hear about his mindset, career highs and lows, and philosophy of success but also to ask him their own questions. The session turned into a lively, insightful exchange that combined inspiration with humour.

When asked about the three words that defined his road to greatness, Usain Bolt’s response was simple yet powerful. “For me, it’s as simple as hard work,” he said. “It takes a lot of hard work and dedication to the sport. I loved track and field growing up, but it was never easy to get to the top. I pushed myself through injuries, doubts, and tough times because I really wanted to be the best in the world. Dedication is what kept me going.”

Reflecting on his career’s highs and lows, Bolt spoke about the importance of perseverance. “Crossing the finish line and winning a gold medal is an unforgettable feeling, knowing that all the work has paid off. But the lows are equally important—they teach you resilience. It’s good to have people around you, your parents and friends, who motivate you to get back up and believe in yourself. Those tough times make the highs even sweeter,” he explained.

The students’ questions brought out some of the most personal and memorable insights. A Grade 5 student asked him about something from his childhood that still inspires him today. Bolt smiled and said, “I was a huge cricket fan growing up. Watching the way cricketers pushed themselves and carried themselves inspired me at a young age to work hard and be the best I could be.”

Another student, an aspiring sprinter, asked which was tougher—winning his first Olympic gold or defending it. Bolt admitted with a laugh, “I think defending. It’s easier to win the first time, but when you’re being chased, it’s harder. So defending the second gold was definitely tougher.”

When asked for one piece of advice for young dreamers, whether in sports, music, or science, Bolt encouraged them to pursue their passions wholeheartedly. “Do what you love. That’s so important because when you love something, it doesn’t feel like work—it’s a joy. The road will never be easy, but believe in yourself, keep going, and never let anyone tell you that you can’t make it,” he said.

The session concluded the 39-year-old sharing who inspired him most as an athlete. Bolt revealed it was basketball star Kevin Garnett (former American basketball player) whose strength, dedication, and leadership qualities made a lasting impact on him. “He was always motivating his teammates and believed he could do anything. I wanted to be that kind of person—strong, motivated, and always working hard to be the best I could be.”