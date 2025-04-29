Vaibhav Suryavanshi's maiden IPL century sparks a memefest as RR batter becomes youngest player to score a ton

Social media went into overdrive on Monday night as 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi etched his name into Indian Premier League history. At the iconic Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Rajasthan Royals' batter Vaibhav became the youngest-ever batter to score a century in the IPL, delivering a knock that left cricket fans, players, and pundits awestruck. Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi celebrates after scoring a century during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur (AFP)

Chasing a daunting target of 210 runs against Gujarat Titans (GT), the left-handed prodigy unleashed a fearless assault right from the start. He got off the mark with a towering six off Mohammed Siraj and never looked back. Showing no signs of intimidation, Vaibhav took on experienced campaigners like Ishant Sharma, smashing him for three sixes and two fours in a single over.

Vaibhav brought up his maiden IPL half-century in just 17 balls, and then accelerated further, reaching his hundred in only 35 deliveries — the second-fastest century in IPL history. His blistering innings, comprising 11 sixes and seven fours, culminated at 101 runs before he was eventually dismissed by Prasidh Krishna in the 12th over. Partnering with Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top of the order, Vaibhav formed a mammoth 166-run stand in just 11.5 overs. Though Yashasvi batted at a strike rate of 175, it was Vaibhav who stole the show, hammering the GT’s bowling attack with a staggering strike rate of 265.79.

Across the Internet, netizens celebrated his remarkable achievement — some marveling at his prodigious talent, others humorously comparing it to their own teenage years.

The historic innings didn't just catch the attention of fans — celebrities and former Indian cricketers also joined in the chorus of praise on social media. From Bollywood actors to sporting legends, everyone was in awe of Vaibhav’s fearless performance.

Several former Indian cricketers lauded his composure, shot selection, and maturity beyond his years, hailing him as the future of Indian cricket. Many shared posts celebrating the fact that a 14-year-old could dominate experienced international bowlers with such ease.

On the field, it was clear that GT's bowlers had no answers to Vaibhav’s fearless approach. The 14-year-old’s dominance under pressure signaled that he is built for the big stage, inspiring countless young cricketers to dream big and chase their aspirations unapologetically.

With one unforgettable night, Vaibhav Suryavanshi didn’t just script history — he made the world take notice.