Virender Sehwag’s hilarious take on KL Rahul’s red-hot form in IPL 2025 for Delhi Capitals: ‘Keh ke Lega Rahul’

In the whirlwind of IPL 2025, one name has roared back into the spotlight—KL Rahul. After switching to Delhi Capitals (DC) this season, the right-handed batter seems to have rediscovered his magic touch. His back-to-back match-winning knocks against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) not only cemented his team’s dominance early in the tournament but also earned him consecutive Player of the Match trophies. Virender Sehwag has a new name for KL Rahul

While fans and analysts alike are applauding Rahul’s resurgence, none did it with quite the flair and humour as former India opener Virender Sehwag. On the popular show Beyond the Boundary, hosted by Sharat Bhattatiripad, Head of Content at Fever 104FM, Viru couldn't resist adding his trademark wit to the conversation.

“Instead of KL Rahul, his name is Keh ke Lega Rahul,” Viru quipped, sending both fans and Sharat into fits of laughter. The nickname, a cheeky twist on the popular dialogue from the Bollywood film, Gangs of Wasseypur (2011), reflects not just Rahul’s fearless strokeplay but also his ability to silence critics with the bat.

But the praise didn’t stop there. Viru also lauded the DC's all-round brilliance this season, which saw them remain unbeaten until Sunday night’s narrow 12-run loss to Mumbai Indians (MI). A key force behind DC’s stellar performance, according to Viru, is their new skipper, Axar Patel.

“Bhai yeh Gujarati hai, isko haar samajh nahi aati hai” (“Brother, he’s a Gujarati—he doesn’t understand what losing means”), Viru joked, highlighting Axar’s gritty and winning mentality.

And in true Viru fashion, he wrapped up with a poetic warning to all rival teams about Delhi’s fiery form this season:

“Bhai yeh Dilli ki hawa hai. Yeh dil ko narm aur dimag ko garam kar deti hai. Samhal ke khelna bhai (This is Delhi's Air. It makes the heart soft, but the brain hot. Play with caution against them),” he said in his inimitable style.

