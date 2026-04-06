A simple coffee and nap routine is changing how we recharge

The afternoon slump often feels like an impossible wall to climb. While most people choose between a quick cup of coffee and a short nap, many suggest that doing both immediately, one after the other, is the superior choice. This method, known as the coffee nap is going viral on Instagram with over 100k views. The idea is simple: drink coffee and lie down immediately for a 20-minute nap. (Photo : Adobe Stock)

The ‘coffee nap’ may be trending now, but the science behind it isn’t new. The method, which combines a quick cup of coffee with a short nap, has long been studied as a way to beat the afternoon slump.

The idea is simple: drink coffee and lie down immediately for a 20-minute nap. “It takes about the same time for caffeine to enter your bloodstream. By sleeping during this window, you prepare your brain to receive the caffeine more effectively,” says Dr Prateek Kumar, general physician at Maccure Hospital.

To understand why this works, you have to look at adenosine, a molecule which is a byproduct of brain activity that builds up throughout the day. When adenosine levels are high, they plug into receptors in your brain that tell you to feel tired. “Sleep naturally clears adenosine away and caffeine works by blocking those receptors. When you take a coffee nap, the short sleep clears the ‘sleepiness’ molecules out of the way just as the caffeine arrives to take their place,” explains Kumar.

The main advantages include: No post-nap grogginess: As opposed to long naps that leave you confused and tired, coffee naps wake you up before you enter deep sleep.

Double energy: You get the natural recovery of rest combined with the chemical boost of caffeine. Time efficiency: The entire process takes less than half an hour.

There are a few side effects to keep in mind:

Timing issues: After 4pm, the caffeine may ruin your nighttime sleep.

Stomach sensitivity: Drinking coffee fast can cause acid reflux or a ‘racy’ heart in some people. Dependency: Regular use of this might lead to caffeine tolerance and you might need more coffee to feel the same effects.

Adding milk or heavy cream can slow down the absorption, so use black coffee or espresso. Set a timer for exactly 20 minutes. Simply closing your eyes and resting is enough to clear the adenosine and prepare your mind for the caffeine kick.

(Inputs from Dr Bhushan Bhole, senior consultant GI surgery and liver transplantation, PSRI Hospital)