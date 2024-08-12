Aman Sehrawat loses 4.6 kg in 10 hours: Experts discuss the risks

Aman Sehrawat's remarkable weight loss of 4.6 kg in just 10 hours to win a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics has raised concerns about the safety and efficacy of such rapid weight reduction. To achieve this dramatic weight loss, Aman Sehrawat and his coaches employed a rigorous regimen involving mat sessions, hot baths, saunas, and running. But is such rapid weight loss methods safe and effective for everyone? We spoke to experts to understand the measures involved source: instagram

What are the risks?

Dr. Komal Malik, head dietitian at Asian Hospital, warns that rapid weight loss is not only ineffective but also harmful. "Rapid weight loss occurs when you consume fewer calories than you burn. Most people who lose a significant amount of weight quickly tend to regain it. The risks include slowed metabolism, hormonal imbalances, and negative impacts on emotional health.

Common side effects include dehydration, which can lead to electrolyte imbalances, and long-term issues such as gallstones, arthritis, nausea, fatigue, and poor gut health," she explains. Weight loss can also affect emotional and mental well-being. "When a person loses weight rapidly, there's a drop in serotonin levels," adds Dr. Malik. "This decrease can lead to mood swings and, in some cases, even contribute to depression.

Dr. Aarushi Dewan, a clinical psychologist and founder of Coping Keys, talks about how rapid weight loss can have even have psychological effects. She explains, "Rapid weight loss can harm short-term memory, reduce focus, and lower self-esteem. It can also lead to confusion, anger, fatigue, depression, and isolation, which may hurt an athlete's performance."

Should everyone try It?

While athletes may resort to drastic measures under extreme circumstances, rapid weight loss is not recommended for the general population. The risks far outweigh any potential benefits. Sustainable weight loss is key to long-term health and well-being.

Mrs. Debjani Banerjee highlights the dangers for non-athletes. "It's not safe for non-athletes to follow rapid weight loss routines. While athletes might face different pressures and goals, the potential negative effects of losing weight too quickly are similar and can be severe. In fact, the complications can be even more dangerous for non-athletes compared to athletes," she note

Dr. Komal Malik advises setting realistic goals for sustainable weight loss. "If you're aiming to lose weight, it's important to follow a sustainable dietary routine and set achievable goals to ensure long-term success," she says.