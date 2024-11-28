Are hair perfumes safe for you? Experts weigh in

Hair perfumes have become a popular way to keep your locks smelling fresh, and if you've been scrolling through social media, you've likely seen videos of influencers unboxing the latest hair fragrance trends. Even brands like Sol de Janeiro and Nish Hair are capitalising on this trend with innovative formulations. But are they as harmless as they seem? Experts weigh in on their safety and share tips for using them effectively. Hair perfumes are trending on social media.

Is it safe for you?

Hair perfumes are generally safe for occasional use on strands, but caution is advised for direct application to the scalp. According to Dr Mandeep Singh, Head of Plastic Surgery, Dermatology, and Cosmetic Surgery at Paras Health, Gurugram, "The safety of hair perfumes depends on their formulation. Some products are alcohol-free and enriched with nourishing components, making them less likely to cause damage. Always check the label before use."

Adding to this, Dr Pooja Chopra, Consultant Dermatology at Aakash Healthcare, notes that, "Hair perfumes are typically water-based and contain trace amounts of alcohol, making them gentler than traditional skin perfumes. However, they are more of a lifestyle indulgence than a necessity."

Dr Amit Bangia, Dermatologist at Asian Hospital, says, “Hair perfumes enriched with moisturizers and vitamins can refresh and condition dry, frizzy, or treated hair, restoring its fragrance and healthy appearance.”

While many hair perfumes are formulated to be mild, some may still contain alcohol, which can strip natural oils and lead to dryness. "Prolonged use of alcohol-based hair perfumes can weaken the hair shaft and increase brittleness," explains Dr. Singh.

Dr Chopra advises choosing non-alcohol-based options whenever possible: "Products infused with essential oils or vitamins are a better choice, as they hydrate and nourish without causing dryness or frizz."

What to look for in hair perfumes

Hair perfumes enriched with essential oils offer therapeutic advantages. Dr Singh explains: "Lavender oil promotes relaxation, while tea tree oil has antimicrobial properties that support scalp health."

Dr Chopra highlights their dual benefits: "Essential oils in hair perfumes not only provide a natural scent but also nourish and condition the hair, reducing dryness and frizz."

Bottom line

Hair perfumes can enhance your grooming routine when used sparingly and with the right formulations. For those with sensitive scalps or fragile hair types, it’s best to approach with caution and consult with a dermatologist if unsure. By choosing wisely, you can enjoy fragrant, fresh hair without compromising its health.

Dr Bangia adds, “Chemically or heat-treated hair, such as straightened hair, often loses its protective cuticle, leaving it weakened and prone to damage. In such cases, hair mists with alcohol can exacerbate the harm, making cautious use essential for maintaining hair health.”



How to use hair perfumes safely

Avoid overuse: Occasional use—two to three times a week—is generally safe.

Apply correctly: Spray hair perfumes on the mid-lengths and ends rather than the scalp to avoid irritation and dryness.

Check ingredients: Look for products with natural oils or hydrating elements and avoid those with high alcohol content or synthetic fragrances.

Prevent build-up: Heavy formulations or silicone-based perfumes can clog hair follicles over time, hindering growth. Dr. Singh suggests, "Regular cleansing with a mild shampoo helps prevent this."