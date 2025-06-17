Heavy rains got you feeling slow? This delicious immunity-boosting soup will keep you warm and healthy!

Creator Jess Linea says she makes this particular soup at least once a week for her fiancé, to make sure he outlives her. Why? Because this soup is not just broth-y and filling, but has incredible immunity boosting potential. Jess also goes on to state how as per a Netflix documentary she recently watched, this soup is a pretty popular recipe in one of the Blue Zones around the world, where people go on to live to be a 100 years old. You NEED this immunity-boosting soup from the Blue Zones to help you weather the monsoons!(Photos: Erin O'Brien, The Pioneer Woman)

Now what is a Blue Zone and why do we need a recipe from there? A Blue Zone refers to a geographic region where people live significantly longer and healthier lives compared to the global average. The five commonly identified Blue Zones across the world are Okinanwa in Japan, Sardini in Italy, Nicoya Peninsula in Costa Rica, Ikaria in Greece and Loma Linda in USA's California.

If the health benefits of this soup aren't somehow enough to sell you on the idea of whipping it up, just know that it is immensely hearty, flavourful, yet subtle — almost like a tight, warm hug! Check out the recipe below.

Immunity-boosting soup

Ingredients: Olive oil - 2tbsps, minced garlic - 1tbsp, celery - 1/2 cup, carrots - 1/2 cup, chopped yellow onion - 1/2, green beans - 1/2 cup, zucchini - 1/2 cup, white beans - 420gms, kidney beans - 420gms, broth (chicken or vegetable) - 4 to 6 cups, pasta - 1/2 cup, kale - 1 to 2 cups, salt and pepper to taste, Italian seasoning - 1tbsp, paprika - 1/2tbsp

Method: In a deep, fat-bottomed vessel, heat up your olive oil and saute the garlic till fragrant. Add in the veggies and let them sweat for a bit before you go in with your choice of spices. Nothing fancy is needed — the average dried herb mix, along with salt and pepper (a fatter dose of the latter) will do. Give it a good mix before pouring in the broth and tossing in the beans and pasta. Let the pasta cook through and the beans get mushy before you add in the paprika for an immediate hint of heat.

Enjoy piping hot!

(recipe from Jess Linnea)

Have the gloomy skies and muddy streets influenced you to saunter into the kitchen yet then?