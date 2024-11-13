Smog-clad Delhi-NCR got you gasping for clean air? Aloe Vera to Spider plant, cheaper alternatives to an air purifier

Delhi's Air Quality Index breached the 400 mark earlier today, as the National Capital Region contended with a fat blanket of smog enveloping it. Visually, it may feel like the official onset of winters, what with the early morning and late night temperatures giving you the occasional chills. But Delhi-NCR veterans are very well aware of the difference between fog and smog. What we're in the middle of right now, is beyond a reasonable doubt the latter. While you may be among the fortunate ones to possess an air purifier to ensure that at least the atmosphere in your home isn't out to silently make you sick, investing in the apparatus isn't a measly undertaking. Thus we bring you a green, clean, and might we add, significantly cheaper alternative — multifaceted houseplants which with some consistent tender care and loving, double up as bona fide air purifiers. Aloe Vera to Spider plant: Houseplants with air purifying qualities you should consider getting to contend with smog season

Aloe Vera

If you're into indoor greenery, chances are that you probably own an Aloe Vera plant. Besides its extensive beauty purposes, did you know that Aloe Vera plants absorb carbon dioxide and give out oxygen, even during the night? Additionally, it also filters out benzene and formaldehyde, found in items like paints, glue and detergent.

Spider plant

Did you know that the Spider plant makes it to the list of NASA's top 3 houseplants, which enable the removal of formaldehyde from the air? Besides this Spider plants also help regulate carbon monoxide, benzene, xylene and the nitrogen dioxide levels in the air. Additionally, the absorbed pollutants are then transferred to its roots where microbes detoxify them.

Bamboo Palm

Yet another NASA certified air pollution warrior, the Bamboo Palm, like Aloe Vera, is known to release oxygen at night, also adding moisture to the air. Not just this, the spruced up pot is also known to filter out toxins like benzene, formaldehyde, trichloroethylene, xylene, and chloroform and can grow up to 12 feet tall — always a visual treat.

Special mentions: Chinese Evergreen and Peace Lily

If your aesthetic sense moves beyond nature's green shade card, you can always opt for the Chinese Evergreen. The broad leaves with heavy doses of red and pink, are particularly low maintenance and are well-suited, even for low-circulation corners of the house.

Additionally, if you necessarily need some flora in your view, the elegant Peace Lily is indeed a sought-after option. Besides filtering out formaldehyde, benzene, and carbon monoxide from the air, it can also tend to cigarette smoke, paint and furniture fumes while also absorbing mold spores. The Peace Lily is also NASA-approved.

English Ivy is great...but

This is an absolute no no if you are a pet parent or even have a pet whose around the house occasionally as it is necessarily toxic to animals. Conversely, if it's a no go on the pets for you, the beautiful English Ivy can filter out benzene, xylene, carbon monoxide, formaldehyde, toluene and trichloroethylene from the air, also aiding in the control of humidity and keeping mold, especially in the bathroom, in check.

