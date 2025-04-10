No hair cuts for Hailey Bieber till son Jack Blue's 1st birthday! Her postpartum hot take, decoded

If you feel very drawn to Hailey Bieber's inner world of aesthetics and find yourself taking subtle or aggressive cues for your own manicuring routines from the model and Rhode mogul, you of course, aren't the only one. For how much Hailey is dragged on social media platforms for people's take on her personal life with her husband Justin Bieber, there's no beating or denying Mrs. Bieber's unwavering it-girl status. Now a mother to one, baby son Jack Blues, it goes without saying that Hailey has been making subtle marks in the mom world as well. Hailey Bieber won't be cutting her hair till son Jack Blues turns 1: Here's why(Photos: Instagram/haileybieber)

Case in point is influencer Melody Miles' video where she can be seen feeding her child, whilst thinking out loud how Hailey's chiseled face is subconsciously pushing her to chop her hair into a chic, short cut, but also about how she's sure she's going to look nowhere near as good as Hailey. In the video, Melody says, "Hailey Bieber makes me want to cut my hair, but I just know that if I cut it, it will not look like how she looks with short hair. I will look awful".

Being a fellow mom herself, Hailey was sweet enough to leave a comment on Melody's little feeding-time rant, where she revealed that she herself will be keeping the scissors off her hair for at least the year ahead — whatever is left of it till Jack Blues turns 1. Her comment read, "You would look stunning, but let’s hold hands and agree to not make any big hair decisions postpartum! Personally giving myself at least a year!". Incidentally, it feels like the last time Hailey actually made any noticeable changes to her silken mane, was back in 2023.

Well this isn't just a energy or vibes thing, there's actual science backing this decision. As per a Cleveland Clinic report, the hormonal changes during pregnancy, almost inadvertently have an impact on the mother's hair. Postpartum hair loss for instance, is a rather common ordeal, caused by post-pregnancy hormonal fluctuations. This, as per the report, tends to take about 6 to 12 months to resolve itself and stabilise — thus, Hailey's decision to keep her hands out of her hair.

And the model mom isn't alone in this. The post also carried several comments from mothers the world over, asking Melody and Hailey to steer clear of the dreaded "mom chop", which essentially is a new mom's urge to chop her hair off drastically so as to be able to manage the internal and external changes that come with the baby.

Almost everyone regrets it, and so turns out Hailey's postpartum hot take, is actually pretty useful!