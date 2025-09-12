Here's all you need to know about the Wellness Club at Shangri-La Eros New Delhi

Nestled in the heart of the capital, amidst the lush, tree-lined boulevards of Lutyens' Delhi, Shangri-La Eros New Delhi is home to the Wellness Club, tucked away on the lower ground level, awaiting your discovery. Wellness Club at Shangri-La Eros New Delhi

The newly reimagined Wellness Club at Shangri-La Eros New Delhi redefines urban well-being with its expansive 27,000 sq. ft. sanctuary. Designed as a retreat in the heart of the city, it offers over 4,000 sq. ft. of world-class fitness space, accessible 24/7, alongside advanced recovery therapies including red Light Treatment, Normatec Compression, and a calming Hydrothermal Zone featuring a Cold Plunge, Himalayan Salt Sauna, Whirlpool, and Steam.

With air purification systems ensuring AQI-controlled interiors, a 100% plastic-free ethos, and mindful touches throughout, the Wellness Club seamlessly blends conscious luxury with modern wellness.

Elevate your pursuit of optimal vitality in a space where ancient wisdom converges with cutting-edge innovation to cater to the most discerning biohackers and wellness connoisseurs.