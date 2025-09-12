Here's all you need to know about the Wellness Club at Shangri-La Eros New Delhi

Nestled in the heart of the capital, amidst the lush, tree-lined boulevards of Lutyens' Delhi, Shangri-La Eros New Delhi is home to the Wellness Club, tucked away on the lower ground level, awaiting your discovery.
The newly reimagined Wellness Club at Shangri-La Eros New Delhi redefines urban well-being with its expansive 27,000 sq. ft. sanctuary. Designed as a retreat in the heart of the city, it offers over 4,000 sq. ft. of world-class fitness space, accessible 24/7, alongside advanced recovery therapies including red Light Treatment, Normatec Compression, and a calming Hydrothermal Zone featuring a Cold Plunge, Himalayan Salt Sauna, Whirlpool, and Steam.
With air purification systems ensuring AQI-controlled interiors, a 100% plastic-free ethos, and mindful touches throughout, the Wellness Club seamlessly blends conscious luxury with modern wellness.
Elevate your pursuit of optimal vitality in a space where ancient wisdom converges with cutting-edge innovation to cater to the most discerning biohackers and wellness connoisseurs.
Designed by Stickman Tribe, Dubai, the Wellness Club reveals an urban oasis from the moment the elevator doors open. Natural hues, hand-painted art, and calming music set the tone for a serene escape from the bustle of the city. Gilded details and reflective surfaces lend a touch of grandeur, while tranquil corridors lead to a pool framed by greenery, where water mirrors the soothing aquamarine calm.
The gym
Enter our fitness sanctuary, where every detail is designed to inspire peak performance. The 4054 square feet gym is a fitness dream; a harbour of strength, stamina, and synergy, where cutting-edge equipment and advanced training zones await.
Bathed in sunlight, the gym is a radiant space where fitness and wellness thrive; every rep feels refreshing. The weight library is replete with a state-of-the-art arsenal of Technogym's premier strength and cardio equipment, meticulously crafted to optimise your workout regimen and push your limits. Experience the pinnacle of fitness with industry-leading machines like Jacob's Ladder, Skill Run Parachute and Body Roll Shaper. The Mobility Zone combines Technogym Visio with Pilates Reformers and guided personal classes to elevate your fitness journey.
Outdoor gym
Venture into our green haven, a HIIT-ready outdoor gym where the invigorating essence of fresh air, nature’s vitality and high-octane training ignite your inner athlete. With round-the-clock access, you can fit in a workout whenever you want – whether it's sunrise stretches or midnight cardio. The comprehensive fitness facilities are designed to support every aspect of your wellness journey, with guided workouts, personal training, biohacking protocols and nutritional counselling and support for all age groups.