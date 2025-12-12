Hormone healing 101: The ultimate anti-inflammatory foods check list for your pantry

Feeling exhausted even after long naps, gaining weight despite barely eating, and snapping at others even with a solid meditation routine can make you feel like you’re losing your marbles. But more often than not, the real culprit is your hormones. Hormone healing 101: The ultimate anti-inflammatory foods check list (Photo: BuzzRx)

And well, you've heard it right. Abs are made in the kitchen. That being said, the abs in question will only be visible per se, when your hormonal health is well balanced, allowing the inner workings of your body to proceed the way they were always meant to. Without that, you could train harder than a bodybuilder and cook cleaner than a saint, but you still won't see the progress.

Wellness and PCOS creator Rachel (@getyourglowww) breaks it all down for newcomers who are ready to embrace true holistic wellbeing — and the biggest change, will always, always start with your pro anti-inflammatory grocery list. Follow Rachel's expansive culinary intel below.

Quality protein Protein is important. That being said, quality protein REALLY changes the game. Organic chicken and turkey, wild-caught salmon, pasture-raised organic eggs, lentils, beans, nuts, plain Greek yoghurt and cottage cheese are Rachel's top picks.

Healthy fats Let's get one thing clear, fats aren't all bad, all the time. Rachel lists out extra virgin olive oil, avocados, ghee, coconut, fatty fish (like salmon sardines tuna), flax seeds, chia seeds, walnuts as her top options for healthy fats.

Complex carbs In the same breath, carbs too, aren't the devil — particularly sweet potatoes, quinoa, squash, oats, beans and lentils.

Veggies And veggies? Well they're almost all an utter pantry catch. For your anti-inflammatory pursuits, consider yourself spoilt for choice between spinach, arugula, Swiss chard, romaine, kale, cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, asparagus, brussel sprouts, sweet potatoes, carrots, beats, bell peppers, peppers, tomatoes, cucumber, celery, zucchini, eggplant, cilantro, parsley, garlic and onions.

Fruits And to hit your sweet spot? Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, lemons, limes, grapefruit, oranges, apples, grapes, watermelon, honeydew, peaches, pears, plums, kiwi, pomegranate, cherries and pineapples will keep your chopping board and taste buds busy.

With a plethora of options, meal planning becomes quite the exciting prospect, with a million mixes and matches possible for all three core meals for the day.