Have you tried hot girl walk yet?

    Published on: Jan 10, 2026 7:08 PM IST
    By Aalokitaa Basu
    Brat summer, the brainchild of singer-songwriter Charli XCX had quite the moment for the sunny and sweaty months of 2025. Now while we're not sure of the neon, devil-may-care aesthetic imprinting itself on yet another summer cycle, but this 'Brat hot girl walk' routine, curated by the pop-coded fitness page of the same name, sounds more than promising.

    if you're among those that go hard at the gym, this makes for a lovely cardio warmup. Conversely, if you're struggling to find your way out of the blanket and onto the mat, this promises to give you a great jump start. And, if you're feeling motivated, just repeat the circuit! Either way, Brat girl hour at the gym has something for everyone.

    Follow the routine below.

    Song 1: 360

    Time: 2 minutes, 14 seconds

    Start brisk at a 3 incline, paced by the 3.2mph speed.

    Song 2: Club Classics

    Time: 2 minutes, 39 seconds

    Surprise your quads by dropping the incline to 2 and upping the speed to 4mph.

    Song 3: Sympathy is a Knife

    Time: 2 minutes, 37 seconds

    Neutralise the pace by upping the incline back to 3, stabilised with a 3.8mph speed setting.

    Song 4: I Might Say Something Stupid

    Time: 1 minute, 51 seconds

    Incline falls back to 2 for this one with the steed slightly adjusted upwards to 4mph.

    Song 5: Talk Talk

    Time: 2 minutes, 54 seconds

    You should be feeling pretty comfortable at the 3 incline right about now, so that's where you set the marker; drop the speed a smidge down to 3.8mph.

    Song 6: Von Dutch

    Time: 3 minutes, 34 seconds

    Classic settings for a club classic song - incline and speed remain untouched for this one. Your glutes? Not so much.

    Song 7: Everything is Romantic

    Time: 3 minutes, 30 seconds

    Let the song mirror how you're going to be feeling as you wrap up the treadmill workout. Incline drops to a 2; speed is bumped high up to 4.2mph. Ending strong.

    Are you ready to go Brat all over again at the gym this winter?

