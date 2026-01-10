Brat summer, the brainchild of singer-songwriter Charli XCX had quite the moment for the sunny and sweaty months of 2025. Now while we're not sure of the neon, devil-may-care aesthetic imprinting itself on yet another summer cycle, but this 'Brat hot girl walk' routine, curated by the pop-coded fitness page of the same name, sounds more than promising. Have you tried hot girl walk yet?

if you're among those that go hard at the gym, this makes for a lovely cardio warmup. Conversely, if you're struggling to find your way out of the blanket and onto the mat, this promises to give you a great jump start. And, if you're feeling motivated, just repeat the circuit! Either way, Brat girl hour at the gym has something for everyone.

Follow the routine below.

Song 1: 360 Time: 2 minutes, 14 seconds

Start brisk at a 3 incline, paced by the 3.2mph speed.

Song 2: Club Classics Time: 2 minutes, 39 seconds

Surprise your quads by dropping the incline to 2 and upping the speed to 4mph.

Song 3: Sympathy is a Knife Time: 2 minutes, 37 seconds

Neutralise the pace by upping the incline back to 3, stabilised with a 3.8mph speed setting.

Song 4: I Might Say Something Stupid Time: 1 minute, 51 seconds

Incline falls back to 2 for this one with the steed slightly adjusted upwards to 4mph.

Song 5: Talk Talk Time: 2 minutes, 54 seconds

You should be feeling pretty comfortable at the 3 incline right about now, so that's where you set the marker; drop the speed a smidge down to 3.8mph.

Song 6: Von Dutch Time: 3 minutes, 34 seconds

Classic settings for a club classic song - incline and speed remain untouched for this one. Your glutes? Not so much.

Song 7: Everything is Romantic Time: 3 minutes, 30 seconds

Let the song mirror how you're going to be feeling as you wrap up the treadmill workout. Incline drops to a 2; speed is bumped high up to 4.2mph. Ending strong.