Have you tried hot girl walk yet?

Brat summer, the brainchild of singer-songwriter Charli XCX had quite the moment for the sunny and sweaty months of 2025. Now while we're not sure of the neon, devil-may-care aesthetic imprinting itself on yet another summer cycle, but this 'Brat hot girl walk' routine, curated by the pop-coded fitness page of the same name, sounds more than promising.
if you're among those that go hard at the gym, this makes for a lovely cardio warmup. Conversely, if you're struggling to find your way out of the blanket and onto the mat, this promises to give you a great jump start. And, if you're feeling motivated, just repeat the circuit! Either way, Brat girl hour at the gym has something for everyone.
Song 1: 360
Time: 2 minutes, 14 seconds
Start brisk at a 3 incline, paced by the 3.2mph speed.
Song 2: Club Classics
Time: 2 minutes, 39 seconds
Surprise your quads by dropping the incline to 2 and upping the speed to 4mph.
Song 3: Sympathy is a Knife
Time: 2 minutes, 37 seconds
Neutralise the pace by upping the incline back to 3, stabilised with a 3.8mph speed setting.
Song 4: I Might Say Something Stupid
Time: 1 minute, 51 seconds
Incline falls back to 2 for this one with the steed slightly adjusted upwards to 4mph.
Song 5: Talk Talk
Time: 2 minutes, 54 seconds
You should be feeling pretty comfortable at the 3 incline right about now, so that's where you set the marker; drop the speed a smidge down to 3.8mph.
Song 6: Von Dutch
Time: 3 minutes, 34 seconds
Classic settings for a club classic song - incline and speed remain untouched for this one. Your glutes? Not so much.
Song 7: Everything is Romantic
Time: 3 minutes, 30 seconds
Let the song mirror how you're going to be feeling as you wrap up the treadmill workout. Incline drops to a 2; speed is bumped high up to 4.2mph. Ending strong.
Are you ready to go Brat all over again at the gym this winter?