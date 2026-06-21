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International Day of Yoga | World Yogasana champion Roop Kishore: No one can become a master of yoga

On International Day of Yoga, 47-year-old BSF jawan Roop Kishore is carrying a simple message from the mat: yoga is not conquered, it is practised for life.

Updated on: Jun 21, 2026 08:33 am IST
By Deep Saxena
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On International Day of Yoga today, 47-year-old BSF jawan Roop Kishore is carrying a simple message from the mat: yoga is not conquered, it is practised for life.

BSF jawan Roop Kishore performing Koundinyasana. He won gold in the Senior C category at the inaugural World Yogasana Championship in Ahmedabad, which saw participation from athletes from over 60 countries

Earlier this month, Kishore won gold in the Senior C, 45-55 age category, at the inaugural World Yogasana Championship at Amdavad, Gujarat. The win has only strengthened his resolve to bring more laurels for the country and the forces.

Roop Kishore with his gold medal
Roop Kishore performing Urdhvamukha Tittibasana

He is now preparing for the World Police Championships next year and the Asian Championship, while also eyeing the 2030 Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games.

Currently a head constable at BSF, he is expecting a promotion which is due after winning the world championship. Originally from Etah, Uttar Pradesh, Kishore trains in Gurugram and is settled in Lucknow. He joined the BSF in 2002, and was later selected for an instructor course at Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga in Delhi.

Roop Kishore performing Saraghasana

“In 2016, I was selected in the BSF team, and started competing at the national level from 2017,” he shares. He won a bronze and two golds in 2022 and 2025.

Kishore, who counts forward bending and hand-balancing asanas among his strengths, trains for six hours daily. He also wants to teach yoga for free to elders and homemakers near his Janki Puram residence.

Despite his world title, he insists he is still a learner. “No one can become a master of yoga. Patanjali yoga has eight angas (limbs) which are yama (abstinences), niyama (observances), asana (postures), pranayama (breath control), pratyahara (withdrawal of the senses), dharaṇa (concentration), dhyana (meditation), and samadhi (enlightenment). Abhi to main asana tak mushkil se pauncha hoon. One life is less to even achieve four angas,” he says.

Roop credited BSF coach Inspector Subhash Bishnoi for motivating the team and helping them achieve success. “Our coach motivates us a lot. It is because of him that we have come this far. I have learnt a lot from him and I like him a lot,” he said.

Members from 60 countries participated in the championship which was held in different categories. “The player from Nepal came second and finalists included players from the US, Russia, Uzbekistan and Canada.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Deep Saxena

Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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