Is pole dancing beneficial at all?

Women effortlessly spinning on a pole with tender smiles in dim lights, if that is what you imagine when you hear “pole dancing”, then its the time to burst that bubble. Years passed by but pole dancing is still an infamous art form mostly known for the reasons it should lastly be known for. While the graceful movements and sensual poses remain, the focus needs to be shifted to the incredible athleticism and strength required to master the pole art. Pole dancing is a fitness regime that requires rigorous workouts combining elements of dance, gymnastics, and acrobatics.

Unlike traditional dance forms, pole fitness doesn't have set routines or steps. Instead, it emphasises individual exploration and improvisation. This allows individuals to push their boundaries and discover their unique strengths and abilities.

The benefits of pole fitness are undeniable, and let us explore a few of them:

Builds Strength and Grip

Yes, pole dancing is a lot about strength before grace. You can not be graceful enough in a pose if you are not comfortable in it, and comfort comes with strength. As pole dancing requires a lot of arms, legs, shoulders, thighs, and hip movements and grips, it helps you build strength and ultimately some muscle over time. It is one of the full-body and body-weight workouts.

Increases Flexibility and Mobility

Flexibility is just as crucial as strength in pole dancing. While strength keeps you anchored, flexibility lends fluidity and grace to your movements. Smooth transitions, deeper stretches, and poses increase the range of motion and that isn't just for show. It sharpens your moves, protects you from injuries, and even makes everyday life feel like gliding on clouds.

Boosts Confidence

Pole dancing is not just about spins and shimmies, it's a journey of discovering your inner badass and owning it. Feeling unsure? Nah, that pole becomes your stage, your spotlight, and your confidence amplifier. You’ll fall in love with your body and self, I am sure!

De-stresses

It's the ultimate exercise-meets-therapy session, leaving you feeling refreshed and ready to conquer the world. Endorphins course through your veins, worries melt away with every spin, and feeling lighter than a feather (well, a feather that can hold its own weight, that is).

Improves Cardio

Those dynamic moves get your heart pumping like a disco beat, boosting your fitness game in all the right ways. Weight management? Check. Chronic disease prevention? Check. Energy levels through the roof? Check, check, check!

(With inputs from Dharmesh Dave, pole enthusiast)