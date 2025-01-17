Keep your skin happy and hydrated: Beauty experts share in-flight skincare essentials and tips

Airport looks have become a major trend, and now, content creators are jumping on the bandwagon with in-flight skincare routines during the travel time. Long-haul flights can be exciting but, alas, there is the side effect of dry and irritated skin mid air. Long-haul flights can be exciting but there is the side effect of dry and irritated skin mid air

The low humidity and pressure in a plane can play havoc with your complexions. But don't worry! Here are super-easy ways that experts recommend to keep your skin nourished and refreshed, even at 30,000 feet.

According to Dr Trupti D. Agarwal, a consultant dermatologist at Sir HN Reliance Hospital, Mumbai, moisture is essential during flights. "Low humidity and pressure in an aircraft can dehydrate the skin, causing dryness, irritation, and dullness. That is why moisturising is the most important step while travelling," she points out.

Dr Nirupama Parwanda, MD Dermatologist and founder of Zolie Skin Clinic in New Delhi, agrees and adds that in an airplane, humidity goes as low as 20%. "Many airplane windows do not adequately shield against UV rays, so sunscreen use is even more pertinent at this altitude," she says.

Here is a simple skin-care routine you can follow on board to keep your skin glowing and hydrated, regardless of the altitude:

Before you fly:

Begin the flight with a lightweight regimen of skincare that refreshes and protects. Dr Parwanda says to wash your face with a hydrating cleanser to remove impurities without stripping your skin of its natural moisture. Next, apply a non-comedogenic moisturiser, followed by a toner with hyaluronic acid. "Hyaluronic acid is a hydration storage hero," she asserts. Don't forget to apply sunscreen (SPF 30 and above) to your skin and seal it in with a nourishing lip balm. She adds, “Please note avoid wearing makeup, AHA BHA and retinoids in-flight and pre flight.”

Mid air:

Facials mist the best options to keep your skin hydrated and fresh while flying. Reapply your moisturiser and lip balm to avoid dryness.

Sitting for too long and too much salt intake can cause water retention, you may notice facial puffiness or swollen feet after hours of air travel so keep yourself hydrated by drinking enough water and try to avoid alcohol and caffeine.

After flying:

Use a mild cleanser to wash your face and apply a hydrating sheet mask to calm your skin. For deep rehydration apply hyaluronic serum or ceramide based moisturiser.