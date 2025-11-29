Have you ever wondered what a good nighttime routine can do for your skin? The answer is wonders. But glowing skin isn’t just about serums and masks — it starts in your kitchen. What you drink at night can nourish your skin from within, calm inflammation, and set the stage for deep, restorative sleep. Nutritionist Heena Trivedi recently shared some delicious nighttime drink ideas on her Instagram (@nutritionistheenatrivedi), and each one brings a flavourful twist to your beauty routine. Sip your way to glowing skin with these night drinks

Golden milk A warm, comforting cup of golden milk, made with turmeric, black pepper, and cinnamon, is a bedtime classic. Beyond its cosy feel, this blend helps ease inflammation and supports collagen. Add a drizzle of honey for a hint of sweetness and an extra nudge of skin repair. Sip it 30–60 minutes before sleeping to unwind your mind and nourish your skin.

Cherry juice Tart cherry juice tastes like dessert but works like a sleep booster. Naturally rich in melatonin, it helps improve sleep quality, giving your skin more hours to repair and renew. Go for fresh, unsweetened juice and drink it about an hour before bed for its anti-ageing, wrinkle-minimising benefits.

Aloe vera water Light, refreshing, and soothing, aloe vera water is perfect for those who want a hydrating nightcap. It supports gut health (which directly reflects on your skin) and cools your system. Mix pure aloe gel into water and toss in a few cucumber slices for a spa-in-a-glass moment before bedtime.

Chamomile tea Soft, floral, and calming, chamomile is a gentle way to prep your body for sleep. It helps manage stress, which is one of the biggest culprits behind dull skin. Have it five to seven minutes after drinking a cup of milk for the best absorption and a truly soothing wind-down.