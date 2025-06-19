Sit back to savour mindfulness on this Sauntering Day

Celebrated annually, World Sauntering Day (June 19) is a reminder for individuals to step away from hectic schedules and embrace a slower, more deliberate pace. Eateries are encouraging customers to slow it down while eating

With slow living coming to the forefront, we look at how you can begin this practise right from your plate.

Why be mindful?

Mindful eating is the concept of paying full attention to the experience of consuming food, as well as the internal and external processes.“Eating often becomes an automatic, rushed act, disconnected from our physical sensations and emotional states,” says dietician Vidhi Chawla.

The side effects of eating to finish

According to Vidhi, the disconnect with yourself while eating can prevent your brain from properly registering fullness signals. A rushed pace can also impair digestion, causing bloating and reflux.

“Eating fast is associated with stress and distraction, which causes you to miss out on the sensory experience,” she shares.

Enjoying the experience

Eateries are also catching, encouraging customers to slow it down. For instance, Delhi-based DOS has unveiled a breakfast menu inspired by slow mornings. “Our breakfast experience is intended to provide a more leisurely, purposeful morning, enabling visitors to stop and think before the bustle starts,” says chef and co-founder Jatin Mallick. In Mumbai, actor Shilpa Shetty Kudnra’s recently-launched cafe Blondie features a slow bar for hand-brewed coffee.

Meanwhile, Hinoki Coffee Bar and Thought Explorers Club are celebrating with slow conversations over slow drinks. “Events like these are necessary to help enjoy life as is,” says Shivangi, a college student who frequents the eatery.

Food for mental health

The benefits of eating mindfully:

Mindful eating prepares your body to process food and regulates appetite to foster a healthier relationship with food.

Mindful eating isn’t just about your gut—it directly impacts your mental well-being.

“According to yoga and naturopathy, the gut is the second brain. When we eat with awareness, we reduce stress, improve sleep, and even lower the chances of anxiety and depression,” says Dr Narendra K Shetty, chief wellness officer at Kshemavana Naturopathy and Yoga.

How it works

Slowing down eating activates the parasympathetic system, which is responsible to help you rest and digest. Mindful eating also helps calm your thoughts, regulate hormones and boosts mood. This also prevents guilt and shame associated with emotional or unconscious eating.

How to start

According to Dr Shetty, in yoga this process is called ahara shuddhi — purity in food and its consumption. What we eat becomes our mind.

Eating mindfully isn’t just about nutrition but nurturing inner harmony. He suggests beginning small with the following steps:

Eat your breakfast in silence without a phone or screen. Chew each bite 20-30 times to aid digestion — your gut will thank you.

Take three deep breaths before each meal to reset your nervous system.

Place your spoon down between bites to slow down.

Eat one meal a day in total silence. Make it sacred.

Involve your senses — observe the colour, texture, aroma, and even the sound of food.