The breathing secret that can land you a more successful day

One thing that you have probably not given a second thought to is your breathing. Inhaling and exhaling comes so naturally that people don't realise whether their breathing technique is done in the right manner and the potential that it packs. To enhance well-being through the wisdom of breathwork, Kshemavana's Art of Breathing Retreat conducted a three-day immersive workshop recently. More people are tuning into the therapeutic power of intentional breath for a bunch of beneficial reasons(Shutterstock)

Participants in the Art of Breathing retreat (Kshemavana )



Participants underwent a transformative journey as understood about proper breathing with a harmonious blend of yoga, meditation, and relaxation techniques. The discovered how the therapeutic power of intentional breath brings about reduced stress and anxiety and elevates your sleep quality, amplifies energy levels, and fortifies your immune system.

'People tend to forget one of the most important keys to relaxation- breathing'

Talking about the need for this workshop, Dr Narendra Shetty, Chief Wellness Officer, Kshemavana, says, “In today’s world, where more stressors are present in day-to-day life, people tend to forget one of the most important keys to relaxation- breathing. Although everyone knows how to breathe, knowing how to utilize your breath as a superpower is why we need a workshop on the art of breathing.”



How the wrong posture affects you

He adds, “Mistakes are usually made without realising it. Breathing is the principal aspect of life. It is the life force. Certain things can affect breathing, for example - your posture; If you are always hunching or having bad posture while sitting especially while working on your desktop, standing, or moving around, it most definitely will affect your breathing. We also let external factors affect our breathing, if you have missed a deadline, and are tensed, that will also affect the breathing. So, yes, most people do make these common breathing mistakes without even realising or paying any attention to it.”

What is the right way to breathe?

It's just about understanding your breathing pattern and modulating it correctly with deep inhalation and complete exhalation. Focusing on your breath, consciously manipulating it, and being aware of it, is what makes it right. Being aware of your breathing can help you stay in the present and grounded in reality