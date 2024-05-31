Turbulence fears? Stay calm in bumpy skies with these tips

Flying on a wing and a prayer gets a literal meaning in these times, with recent cases of turbulence causing fatality and injuries to dozens of airplane passengers. Incidents with Singapore Airlines and Qatar Airways have both brought out how this can be alarming, especially to first-time flyers. Admits Insia Khan, a marketing executive from Mumbai, “I have always disliked the idea of flying and avoided it so far, but I'll be taking my first flight flight to Singapore soon, for some work. After reading about the recent turbulence cases I'm just so anxious all the time about the upcoming trip. It leaves me cold whenever I think of being on the plane if it gets turbulent.”

The causes such mid-air disturbance are varied - from climate change being a key factor to an increase in air traffic making it very tough to from predict when clear air turbulence (CAT) may whip up. But it can cause untold anxiety with flyers and the situation does not look like it will abate, with reports sharing about aircraft turbulence being on the rise.



Bumps up ahead, watch out

Vaishali Arora, Clinical Psychologist at Lissun, a mental health start-up, says it can be very scary for first-timers. “Experiencing turbulence can indeed be unsettling, particularly for those who are new to flying, where the unfamiliar sensations and movements can trigger anxiety.”

Turbulence is on the rise and in recent times, severe air turbulence has even caused death and serious injury (Shutterstock-Pic for representation only))

The bumpy ride can make passengers experience unease leading to serious anxiety(Shutterstock)





She adds, “It's important to normalize these feelings and acknowledge that it's okay to be nervous. Education about the mechanics of flying and the safety measures in place can also help reduce anxiety. Pilots are highly trained to handle turbulence, and aircraft are built to endure much more than what passengers typically experience.”



TECHNIQUES THAT HELP

Hold your breath and count, try positive visualisation

Vaishali lists several strategies can help you manage anxiety and stay calm.



Meditation and mindfulness can help you stay calm during a rocky flight (Shutterstock)

Breathing: One effective technique is practicing deep breathing exercises, which can activate the body's relaxation response. This involves taking slow, deep breaths, inhaling for a count of four, holding for four, and exhaling for four, which can help reduce the physiological symptoms of anxiety.

One effective technique is practicing deep breathing exercises, which can activate the body's relaxation response. This involves taking slow, deep breaths, inhaling for a count of four, holding for four, and exhaling for four, which can help reduce the physiological symptoms of anxiety. Progressive muscle relaxation: This is another useful method that involves tensing and then relaxing different muscle groups, starting from the toes and working up to the head, to release physical tension and promote relaxation.

This is another useful method that involves tensing and then relaxing different muscle groups, starting from the toes and working up to the head, to release physical tension and promote relaxation. Positive visualization: A beneficial method is to imagine a peaceful scene or a place where you feel safe and calm, enabling you to take your mind away from the turbulence.

beneficial method is to imagine a peaceful scene or a place where you feel safe and calm, enabling you to take your mind away from the turbulence. Mindfulness: Additionally, mindfulness and grounding techniques can help keep your mind focused on the present moment and your immediate surroundings, such as the texture of your seat or the sounds you hear, preventing your mind from spiralling into anxiety.

Additionally, mindfulness and grounding techniques can help keep your mind focused on the present moment and your immediate surroundings, such as the texture of your seat or the sounds you hear, preventing your mind from spiralling into anxiety. Cognitive reframing: This is where you remind yourself that turbulence is a normal and not dangerous part of flying. It can also help change the way you interpret the situation, reducing your anxiety.



It's good to be distracted here

Distraction is another powerful technique to manage anxiety during turbulence. Ambika Chawla, Clinical Psychologist at Lissun, says, “There can be many ways to distract yourself in a situation like this. The primary idea of any exercise/activity is to shift your focus from anxiety provoking thoughts of turbulence to neutral or calming thoughts. If you know that turbulence triggers your anxiety then it is highly advisable to prepare yourself with such activities in advance.”



Listen to soothing music or watch a movie to distract yourself from the situation at hand (Shutterstock)



Ambika shares a few examples: