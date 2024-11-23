Unlocking better health on your plate

In recent times, there has been a marked shift in dietary patterns, as people increasingly adopt plant-based diets. A recent report from Statista Consumer Insights found that four in ten Indians now consume a meat-free or vegan diet. This World Vegan Month, here’s what you should know before going plant-based.

Singer Arjun Kanungo opened up about being diagnosed with an acute kidney disease. Speaking about his road to recovery, Kanungo revealed that doctors suggested an unexpected remedy — a six-month vegan diet. “A vegan diet helped heal my kidneys and bring down the creatine levels in my blood,” he told us.

In the past, celebs, such as American singer Billie Eilish and actor Richa Chadha have also publicly shared how veganism transformed their health, energy levels and mental state. Additionally, independent studies have found that making dietary switches have helped lower the risk of high blood pressure, alleviate arthritis and improve overall bodily functions. But is a vegan diet right for you? This World Vegan Month, here’s what you should know before going plant-based.

What you should know

According to Prashanth Vishwanath, India director of the nonprofit Veganuary, one common mistake people make when starting a vegan diet is thinking it’s all about mock meats. “Eating vegan in India is surprisingly easy, thanks to our native fruits, veggies, pulses, and grains,” he shares, adding, “The diversity of Indian cuisine means there are many naturally vegan dishes.”

Making the transition can seem daunting, but is entirely manageable with by staying informed. Transitioning to veganism can be challenging but is manageable with planning. Stocking your can go a long way in your plant-based journey and Vishwanath advises making easy swaps such as replacing paneer with tofu for familiarity while exploring new flavours.

Nutritional balance is also key. Dr Debjani Banerjee, head of dietetics at PSRI Hospital cautions, “Plant-based foods are less calorie-dense than animal products, so it’s crucial to include options like nuts, seeds, and whole grains to meet energy needs,” she advises. To make sure your new vegan diet is well-balanced, look for ways to supplement essential nutrients like vitamin B12 (fortified cereals, plant milk, tempeh and blueberries), vitamin D (tofu, mushrooms) and omega-3 fatty acids (chia seeds, walnuts and flaxseed).

Plan it right

“A vegan diet, when well-planned, is rich in vitamins, minerals, phytochemicals and antioxidants, informs Dr Banerjee and notes, “A vegan diet helps control overall lipid levels, including reducing triglycerides — a type of fat associated with an increased risk of heart disease.”

Intrigued but still unsure where to start? Vishwanath has an interesting suggestion: exploring online communities and physical spaces for people trying out veganism. “Join groups to get support, tips, advice and recipe ideas to make eating vegan fun and easy. You can even check out the potlucks, buffets and vegan markets which happen in many cities,” he says.