Walk it off for wellness: All about the Japanese, Nordic and fart walks!

While hard-hitting gym workouts cannot be beat, more mellow forms of movement are social media’s current faves. After the hot girl walks that spawned during the COVID-19 lockdowns, walking trends offer an easy, no-equipment way to get moving. Like hiking, Nordic walking involves walking with poles on either side(Photo: Adobe Stock)

People are now turning to Japanese walks (up to 2.5 million views), Nordic walks (up to 2 million views) and fart walks (up to 15 million views) on Instagram to improve posture, heart health and other health concerns in today’s time. These walks are said to activate up to 90% muscles as opposed to regular walks. So, what are they, and how do they help?

#Nordic walking

A full-body workout, this involves using two long poles as walking aids. The poles help propel you forward, increasing stride length and pace, while also involving the arm, shoulder, chest and core muscles. Dr Amit Pandey, head of physiotherapy at Asian Hospital, notes, “It enhances cardiovascular fitness, tones the upper body, strengthens core muscles and promotes better joint mobility.”

Benefits:

According to Dr Lakshay Bhaktiani, physiotherapist at PSRI hospital, using two poles encourages upright posture, reducing strain on the lower back, knees and hips. This makes it ideal for older adults or those with mild arthritis. “Nordic walking raises heart rate without added exertion, improves circulation, lowers bad cholesterol and blood pressure,” he says. As per Dr Sukriti Bhalla, head of cardiology at Aakash Healthcare, “Nordic walking can burn 20-46% more calories than regular walking and is effective for managing metabolic health.”

Caution: Have a chronic heart condition? Consult your doctor before starting this walk, as it could spike your heart rate and blood pressure.

#Fart walking

A short, gentle walk after meals, particularly post-dinner, aids digestion and potentially reduces bloating and discomfort. Although a traditional practice in some cultures to improve intestinal motility, the term was coined by Canadian author Mairlyn Smith. “By walking for as little as two minutes, we reduce our chances of developing type 2 diabetes,” she said on social media.

Benefits:

Dr Lakshay, tells us: “A ‘fart walk’ opens up the bowel and aids better movement.” As per the physiotherapist, low-intensity walks can significantly reduce post-meal blood sugar spikes.

Caution: Moderation is key, especially for those with heart issues. If not done properly, such walks could spike blood pressure, which may be problematic in the future.

#Japanese walking

Created by Japanese exercise physiologist Dr Hiroshi Nose, the Interval Walking Technique is a simple 30-minute routine where one alternates their walking pace every three to five minutes. It is designed to elevate the heart rate during the brisk intervals and recover during slower phases.

Benefits:

Japanese walking can be practised anywhere; all you need is 30 minutes. Dr Ashish Agarwal, director of cardiology at Aakash Healthcare, shares, “Walking at intervals boosts heart health, regulates sugar and blood pressure levels, and lowers the risk of diabetes and stroke.”

Caution: Individuals with arthritis or mobility limitations should perform this only with supervision to avoid increased strain or exacerbating any existing pain or discomfort.