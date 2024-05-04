World Laughter Day: How laughter is a game changer at the workplace

In quite a few work cultures today, bonhomie and catching up with co-colleagues is an apt way to kickstart the day! In yet a few others, laughter seems forgotten. People rush into the office, get down to business and rarely take a moment for a shared chuckle. But forgetting to laugh, especially at the beginning of the day, is a missed opportunity, believes Honey Gudh, a professionally-certified life coach and co-founder of the New Delhi-based Cocoweave Coaching International.

Laughter and good humour can help employees work better (Shutterstock)

Ahead of World Laughter Day 2024, she shares why laughter should be a regular part of your work routine:



Make time for a chuckle or two as you begin the day (Shutterstock)

Stress Relief: Laughter is a natural stress reliever. A good laugh releases endorphins, those feel-good chemicals that combat stress hormones. A more relaxed team is a happier and healthier team.

Boosts Creativity: Laughter breaks down tension and fosters a more relaxed atmosphere. This allows for a freer flow of ideas and can spark creative thinking, leading to better problem-solving and innovation.

Team Building: Sharing a laugh creates a sense of connection and camaraderie. It fosters a sense of belonging and strengthens relationships within the team.

Improves Communication: Laughter can ease tension during difficult conversations and open people up to new ideas. It can also help build trust and rapport, leading to clearer communication and better collaboration.

Increases Productivity: Studies have shown that laughter can actually boost productivity. A relaxed and happy team is more likely to be focused and engaged in their work.

Promotes Relaxation: Laughter is a natural relaxation technique. It helps to loosen up muscles, lower blood pressure, and ease tension. A relaxed team is better equipped to handle challenges and stay focused throughout the day.

Sets the tone for tasks ahead: As you enjoy a shared laugh at the beginning of the day, it sets a positive tone for the rest of the work day. This simple act promotes a sense of optimism and can help your team approach challenges with a more positive attitude.