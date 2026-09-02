Would you shell out ₹47,000 for a Dyson toothbrush?
Priced at $499.99 (around ₹47,000), the launch has naturally set social media buzzing with lively reactions
Dyson has officially entered the oral care space with the launch of its very first electric toothbrush, the Dyson CameraJet.
Developed over six years of intensive research, the high-tech device leverages artificial intelligence and specialized hardware to help elevate daily brushing and flossing routines.
The main attraction? A microscopic 100,000-pixel camera set near the bristles that captures 28 frames per second.
Powered by machine learning, the smart sensor detects interdental gaps in real time and automatically triggers a targeted burst of mouthrinse to precision-floss between teeth while you brush.
Users can also stream a live feed of their brushing directly via the MyDyson app for real-time coverage mapping and guided insights.
Priced at $499.99 (around ₹47,000), the launch has naturally set social media buzzing with lively reactions:
“We’re entering a magical new technological era. Super exciting,” shared one enthusiast online.
Another tech follower noted, “Oral hygiene plays a huge role in overall health, and many people overlook it. This is a very cool innovation!”
Meanwhile, lifestyle followers couldn't help but add some humor: “Does a ₹47,000 toothbrush come with a dental degree or stream Netflix while I brush?”
Others wondered about adding one more lens to their daily routine, with one user remarking, “Curious to see if people really want a camera inside another everyday gadget.”
Whether it becomes an essential bathroom luxury or a niche gadget for early tech adopters, Dyson’s foray into dental innovation has certainly made a bold splash.