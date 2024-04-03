World Ramen Day: Why we love to slurp away on this easy-to-make bowl

How often have you scrolled through Instagram and come across well-arranged bowls of noodles with chicken and shrimp, an halved egg, tofu, green onion and bok choy in a flavourful soya-ginger broth? That's a ramen bowl for you! A delicious assembly of textures and tastes, ramen has over time, become the go-to choice on menus everywhere. Ahead of Ramen Day tomorrow, Chef Vidushi Sharma who's also owner of Mensho Tokyo, Delhi, shares why this dish evokes so much food comfort. Steaming hot ramen bowls are gaining traction on restaurant menus owing to their flavour possibilities and their healthy quotient (Shutterstock)

Today, you find ramen enthusiasts everywhere and it's a fixture on party menus and gatherings. Elaborating on its soaring popularity, she says, “In recent years, ramen has gained immense popularity in India, particularly among urban youth and food enthusiasts. Its flavourful broth with customisable toppings, and comforting appeal making it a much loved dish across the country.”

Healthy

Ramen is also considered a very wholesome meal. Affirming this, chef Vidushi says, “Yes, it is super healthy as it’s a balance of fibre and carbs from the noodles, protein and collagen from the broth and added vitamins, fibre, good fats and protein from the toppings like ajitama, smoked nuts, tofu, prawns, chicken etc. I'd call it a complete and balanced meal that is super nourishing for the soul and body.”

Chef Vidushi shares her recipe to try:



Vegan Miso Ramen

Ingredients

Udon noodles - 100g

Silken tofu - 2 slices

Salt and pepper, to taste

For the broth

Garlic - 20g

Ginger - 10g ginger-



Chopped carrot, leek, onion, mushroom - 50g each

For the tare sauce

Soy sauce - 100ml

Red miso paste - 5g

Honey - 15g

Toasted sesame oil - 30g

To garnish

Chili oil - 10ml

Fried garlic and ginger - 5g each

Mixed nuts, chopped - 5g

Spring onions, chives, microgreens, edamame - 5g each

Blanched bok choy - 1 piece

Gari (pickled ginger) - a sprinkle

Method

Prepare tare sauce by combining all ingredients and set aside. Boil veggies for three hours to make broth, strain, season with salt and pepper. Cook the udon noodles al dente. Marinate tofu in tare sauce, then sear in skillet.

In serving bowl, mix 15ml tare sauce with 250ml broth, add cooked noodles. Garnish with chili oil, seared tofu, fried garlic, fried ginger, nuts, greens, edamame, bok choy, and gari. Serve hot.

