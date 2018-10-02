Angela Missoni, Creative director, Missoni: Knitting a path to success

Angela Missoni, the creative director and president of one of the most renowned knitwear brands, Missoni, started young. The brand had started with a small knitwear workshop in 1953, and Angela’s parents debuted their first collection under the label in Milan in 1958. Married and pregnant by the time she was 23, Angela stayed at home to look after her children until they were old enough to go to school. She spent quite some time with her own label and after that, took the fashion industry by surprise.

The multi-coloured zigzag knit- wear, and the psychedelic patterns, which were an original creation of her parents, instantly remind you of the brand. She took over from her mother as creative director of Missoni, and in 1997, debuted her first line for the label. Angela is now grooming her daughter Margherita, who is working on accessories and swim line for the label, as her successor.

First Published: Oct 02, 2018 13:28 IST