DEVENDRA FADNAVIS, Maharashtra chief minister: Astute administrator with a vision

Devendra Fadnavis, 48, is the 18th chief minister of Maharashtra and the second youngest to have the top job in the state after veteran politician and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar. A four-term legislator from Nagpur and a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president, Fadnavis began his political career in the1990s.Fadnavis got elected as a corporator to the Nagpur municipal corporation when he was 21.

As chief minister, Fadnavis has rolled out an ambitious infrastructure-led growth plan for Maharashtra which includes the construction of several new metro links, sea bridges, new airports, a 702-km long expressway besides new business growth centres. One of his key initiatives that could potentially transform rural Maharashtra is the Jalyukt Shivar programme that aims at making the state drought free by 2025.

