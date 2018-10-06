‘Don’t run for medals, I run to improve my timing’, says Hima Das

India’s latest track sensation Hima Das said on Saturday that she is always looking to improve on her timing and medals are not her only goal while speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

“I never run for medals, I always run to improve my timing. For athletes it is very difficult to improve your timing. There is only a particular time period till which you can push yourself and improve. My focus is to train hard and reduce my timing by as much as I can and as soon as possible,” Hima said.

Hima Das was born in central Assam’s Nagaon district into an agrarian family on January 9, 2000. After developing interest in football at an early age, Hima finally took to sprinting as a career on the advice of a school teacher. She said that there is a lot of talent in the villages but opportunities are rare.

“My father was also a sportsperson and he encouraged me to take up sports. There is a lot of talent in villages but the opportunities are not there. I decided to break out and that is why I have reached where I have. I was told I would do well in athletics and I gave it a shot. I want to thank the Athletics Federation of India for all the support,” the Asian Games medallist said.

The teenage sensation was asked about her celebration style, to which she said, “The word monjai means everything is possible. That is why I use it as my status. Two great Assamese singers Dr Bhupen Hazarika and Zubin Garg have used this word in their songs. I picked it up from there.”

When asked about her signature style of picking pace towards the end of the race Hima said, “Ever since I have started participating in the 400 metres this is how things have been. I consider this God’s gift and I don’t know something happens to me at the 300 metre mark.”

First Published: Oct 06, 2018 18:56 IST