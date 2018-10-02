Heena Sidhu, shooter: Star shooter who is a dentist too

It may not be an overstatement to say that shooting found Heena Sidhu. Guns were a way of life with her father, brother and uncle and then she married Ronak Pandit, a 2006 Commonwealth Games gold medal winning pistol shooter. Pandit is also Sidhu’s coach. In April 2014, Sidhu, now 29, became the first Indian pistol shooter to be the world No.1. In the same year, she set a world record in the 10m air pistol event with a score of 203.8.

Sidhu has a total of four World Cup medals, an equal number of medals from the Commonwealth Games, three medals spread over three editions from the Asian Games, a Commonwealth Championship gold and a gold and a silver from the Asian championships. Sidhu is still some distance from quitting shooting, but when she does, she can have a profession as a dentist, having qualified as one in 2013.

First Published: Oct 02, 2018 12:59 IST