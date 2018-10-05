On allying with BJP, Kamal Haasan says no one’s untouchable. Then, a rider

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan, who has been gathering new political friends among non-BJP parties, isn’t shutting any doors yet. Hassan on Friday said no one is politically untouchable as long as the other party does not tamper with Tamil Nadu’s DNA.

“They must understand the genetic DNA of Tamil Nadu... the beauty in all the diversity,” the actor politician said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on the possibility of his mint-fresh party, Makkal Needhi Maiam, allying with the BJP.

But he hastened to add.

“Party-wise, I don’t know. I am talking of Ayyappa temple,” he said, a reference to stand welcoming the Supreme Court verdict that allows women of all ages into Sabarimala temple. Kerala’s BJP leader leaders don’t want the top court’s order to be implemented and have demanded the state government to issue an ordinance to maintain status quo.

Haasan has been widely perceived to be leaning towards non-BJP parties. He had also spoken out against the BJP when BS Yeddyurappa was appointed chief minister for a week after assembly elections in neighbouring Karnataka in May.

HD Kumaraswamy, who became chief minister with support from the Congress, had later invited Kamal Haasan to his swearing-in ceremony that was seen as a show of opposition unity.

A few months later when Kamal Haasan came to Delhi to complete formalities for registering his party, he had two meetings with UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi to discuss “the political developments in Tamil Nadu”. It is “too early” to talk alliances, he had then insisted.

On Rahul Gandhi, Kamal Haasan said at Friday’s summit: “I see him as a possibility for the country.... In spite of what they have to say”.

“There is a possibility there,” he underlined, an oblique reference to Rahul Gandhi assuming a leadership role in the country.

“I say it is a possibility when you talk of me as chief minister also,” he added in a free-wheeling interaction.

Kamal Haasan has always made it clear that the colour of his politics wasn’t saffron.

He also explained what he meant by this assertion, and his politics.

“It is people’s politics. We have respected religion and given a place in our flag. I would like my tricolour to maintain its texture as it is. I would not like anyone colour to permeate the whole flag with any one colour. We made that call 70-odd years ago when we designed the flag,” he said, stressing that he would like to keep it that way.

Kamal Haasan also explained why he had to be careful about choosing his allies.

“What is our USP (unique selling proposition). That we are new. So people assume we could be clean. We promulgate that we will fight corruption. The moment we shake hands with a mafia, it taints me. So I have to be careful when I say untouchable. I would not be a partner in crime,” he said.

First Published: Oct 05, 2018 17:10 IST