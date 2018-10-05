‘A better future remained an imagination:’ Piyush Goyal’s riposte to Rahul Gandhi jibe

The ruling BJP was at the centre of Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s address at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Friday. Gandhi hurled darts at the BJP-led government for, what he called, was its effort to impose one imagination on India’s 1.3 billion people.

Union minister Piyush Goyal, who spoke at the summit later in the day, delivered a sharp comeback.

“We are working on the imagination of Mahatma (Gandhi) who called for Congress to wind up, and the development of India,” he said, underlining that the Congress, which had been in power for decades and might have had a great imagination.

“A better future remained an imagination,” Piyush Goyal added.

“I’m sure it was in the imagination of 1.3 billion Indians to have better healthcare, access to power and healthcare,” Goyal said.

Gandhi too had earlier played on the theme of the summit, Reimagining the Future, to stress that there was need to “re-imagine that old India... where the mind is without fear and the head is held high”.

The Congress president had also accused the BJP-led national coalition of destroying institutions and India’s top universities. Union home minister Rajnath Singh had also denied the charge, calling the allegation “baseless”.

First Published: Oct 05, 2018 16:32 IST