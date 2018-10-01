PV Sindhu, Badminton player: On the path to greatness

The first Indian to reach the Olympics badminton final, the first to do the same at the Asian Games, the first to reach two world championship finals, Pusarla Venkata Sindhu is one of India’s greatest sporting stars. At the age of 23, she has already won the Khel Ratna, the Arjuna award and the Padma Shri.

There was a time when Sindhu travelled 56 km to train with Pulella Gopichand. No wonder then that Gopichand praises her attitude and never-say-die spirit. In 2012, Sindhu stunned the then Olympic champion Li Xuerui in the China Masters. But her breakthrough year was 2013 when she won in Malaysia and Macau and bagged bronze in the world championship, the first by an Indian.

In 2016, she played the final of the Olympics. She lost, but became India’s youngest individual silver medallist at the Games.

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 13:22 IST