Ranveer Singh, actor: Bollywood’s risk-taking youth icon

RanveerSingh is the quintessential Bollywood hero — he can play the boy next door in a romantic comedy, transform into a warrior for a period drama, and then beat up the baddies to pulp in a masala entertainer —and ensure box office success too.

TheBandra boy, who made his foray into films with Band Baaja Baraat (2010), has been a hot favourite of the industry’s top filmmakers. Not averse to taking risks, Ranveer has no qualms about working in multi-starrers — Gunday (2014), Dil Dhadakne Do (2015) and Padmaavat (2018) — a rarity among top heroes in Bollywood. He has outshone most of his co-stars.

In his eight year-long career, Ranveer has not just played diverse characters, but also made a name for himself as a fashion icon. The 33-year-old has broken the mould and defied stereo types surrounding stars. He is undoubtedly one of India’s biggest youth icons.

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 14:37 IST