Steve McCurry, photographer& visual storyteller: The man who shot ‘Afghan girl’

With rolls of film stitched on to his clothes, Steve McCurry crossed into Afghanistan before the Russian invasion in 1979 to photograph the conflict and ended up winning the prestigious Robert Capa Gold Medal for Best Photographic Reporting from Abroad. His desire to travel and document cultures also led him to photograph the monsoon across Southeast Asia and Northern Australia, on a National Geographic assignment.

His portrait of the Afghan girl is possibly the most recognisable image in the world and he has brought the medium of photography to the masses, through his work over the decades. The photography company, Kodak, chose McCurry to shoot the last roll of the famous Kodachrome film, and it is little surprise that McCurry decided to make several portraits in India using that last roll.

First Published: Oct 02, 2018 13:32 IST