‘Soldiers who drink are also not Hindustani?' Tejashwi Yadav asks Nitish Kumar

Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday responded to chief minister Nitish Kumar's comments describing drinkers as 'mahapaapi (sinners) who are not Indians'. Taking to Twitter, Yadav asked Nitish if he was also referring to Indian soldiers who drink.

"Going by Nitish Kumar's logic, Indian soldiers who drink are also not Hindustani. Criminals who spill rivers of blood and the corrupt are not 'mahapaapi' or 'maha-ayogya' (sinners and worthless) but drinkers are?" Tejashwi Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

On Wednesday Nitish Kumar, while speaking in the Bihar Legislative Council, said that those who drink are 'mahapaapi (sinners)' and 'not Hindustani'. The Janata Dal boss was speaking while taking part in a debate on the proposed amendments to the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016.

The chief minister also made it clear that the families of those who may die in the state of drinking spurious liquor would get no relief. "We would not give any compensation to such families. Liquor traders would face stringent action post amendments in the Act," he said.

The chief minister recently launched an awareness drive against drinking through a yatra.

He also said that Mahatma Gandhi had opposed drinking and those who drank in violation of his warnings were 'great sinners'.