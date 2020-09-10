e-paper
1,350 kg of cannabis seized in raid at Karnataka's Kalburgi; 4 arrested

1,350 kg of cannabis seized in raid at Karnataka’s Kalburgi; 4 arrested

Chief minister BS Yediyurappa, responding to a question on the ongoing statewide crackdown on illegal drugs, said there was no question of sparing anybody.

india Updated: Sep 10, 2020 23:32 IST
Venkatesha Babu
Venkatesha Babu
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
Four people Gananashekar, Siddanath Navali, Naganath and Chandrakanth Chauhan have been arrested by a team of Central Crime Branch police in this regard.
Four people Gananashekar, Siddanath Navali, Naganath and Chandrakanth Chauhan have been arrested by a team of Central Crime Branch police in this regard. (Photo @DgpKarnataka)
         

As part of the continued crackdown against drugs, Karnataka police on Thursday said that they have seized 1,350 kg of Cannabis from a farmhouse in Kamalapur of Kalburgi district and arrested four people. The high-quality cannabis, locally called Ganja, was apparently being ferried from Odisha via Telangana.

Four people Gananashekar, Siddanath Navali, Naganath and Chandrakanth Chauhan have been arrested by a team of Central Crime Branch police in this regard. A lorry said to have been used to ferry the Ganja from Odisha has been seized by the cops. The Ganja was concealed at a sheep farm in Kamalapur.

 

On August 27, police had seized 204 kg of ganja and had arrested three people Sameer, Khaiser Pasha and Ismail Pasha. Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant said that the Kalburgi seizure was possible due to the interrogation of those arrested earlier who lead them to the suppliers. Pant said the 1350 kg of ganja seized is one of the largest hauls ever. The seized contraband drugs are said to be valued at around Rs 6 crore.

Meanwhile, chief minister BS Yediyurappa, responding to a question on the ongoing statewide crackdown on illegal drugs, said there was no question of sparing anybody. Accusing the previous governments of turning a blind eye to the growing drug menace in the state, he said, “We will ensure that this is thoroughly investigated and the guilty are punished.”

On Wednesday, customs officials at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru had seized 1.95 kg of MDMA (or Ecstacy) pills hidden in an electric foot massager sent from Belgium.

