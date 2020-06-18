e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 18, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 1,65,412 samples tested for Covid-19 in last 24 hours: ICMR

1,65,412 samples tested for Covid-19 in last 24 hours: ICMR

This is the highest number of tests conducted by the laboratories in a single day.

india Updated: Jun 18, 2020 14:06 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
As of now, a total of 953 laboratories across India have been given the approval to conduct the test.
As of now, a total of 953 laboratories across India have been given the approval to conduct the test.(Reuters file photo)
         

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday informed that 1,65,412 tests of coronavirus were conducted by various laboratories across the country in the last 24 hours.

This is the highest number of tests conducted by the laboratories in a single day. So far, 62, 49,668 tests have been conducted.

As of now, a total of 953 laboratories across India have been given the approval to conduct the test. This includes 699 government laboratories and 254 private laboratory’ chains.

tags
top news
Galwan Valley face-off: Indian, Chinese military officials meet to defuse tension
Galwan Valley face-off: Indian, Chinese military officials meet to defuse tension
Nepal approves map that includes Indian territory, president assent next
Nepal approves map that includes Indian territory, president assent next
‘Lord Jagannath will forgive us’: SC stays Rath Yatra in Puri
‘Lord Jagannath will forgive us’: SC stays Rath Yatra in Puri
‘Don’t misjudge current situation’: China after Ladakh face-off
‘Don’t misjudge current situation’: China after Ladakh face-off
‘Who sent unarmed soldiers and why?’: Rahul Gandhi on Ladakh face-off
‘Who sent unarmed soldiers and why?’: Rahul Gandhi on Ladakh face-off
Behind Galwan’s bloody face-off, China’s plan to interdict gateway to Karakoram
Behind Galwan’s bloody face-off, China’s plan to interdict gateway to Karakoram
Massive spying on users of Google Chrome shows new security weakness
Massive spying on users of Google Chrome shows new security weakness
India-China clash: What is the way forward? Lt Gen HS Panag (retd) answers
India-China clash: What is the way forward? Lt Gen HS Panag (retd) answers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaManish SisodiaSushant Singh RajputTS Telangana Inter Result 2020HPBOSE 12th Results 2020 LiveTelangana TS Inter Results 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In