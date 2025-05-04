Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

1 dead, 4 injured as auto rickshaw catches fire after collision in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram

ANI |
May 04, 2025 02:12 PM IST

An auto rickshaw caught fire near Kesavadasapuram in Thiruvananthapuram following a collision, resulting in one death and injuries to four others

An autorickshaw caught fire near Kesavadasapuram in Thiruvananthapuram following a collision, resulting in one death and injuries to four others, as per the Kerala police.

The accident happened when an auto rickshaw, a car, and a bike collided. After the crash, the auto rickshaw caught fire. (Representative image)(HT file)
The accident happened when an auto rickshaw, a car, and a bike collided. After the crash, the auto rickshaw caught fire. (Representative image)(HT file)

The accident happened when an auto rickshaw, a car, and a bike collided. After the crash, the auto rickshaw caught fire.

The Thiruvananthapuram Police said in a statement, "One died and four injured after an auto rickshaw caught fire following a collision between auto rickshaw, a car and a bike near Kesavadasapuram in Thiruvananthapuram."

Further information on the incident is still awaited.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 1 dead, 4 injured as auto rickshaw catches fire after collision in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 04, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On