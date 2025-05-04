1 dead, 4 injured as auto rickshaw catches fire after collision in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram

An autorickshaw caught fire near Kesavadasapuram in Thiruvananthapuram following a collision, resulting in one death and injuries to four others, as per the Kerala police. The accident happened when an auto rickshaw, a car, and a bike collided. After the crash, the auto rickshaw caught fire. (Representative image)(HT file)

The Thiruvananthapuram Police said in a statement, "One died and four injured after an auto rickshaw caught fire following a collision between auto rickshaw, a car and a bike near Kesavadasapuram in Thiruvananthapuram."

Further information on the incident is still awaited.