1 dead, 4 injured as auto rickshaw catches fire after collision in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram

An autorickshaw caught fire near Kesavadasapuram in Thiruvananthapuram following a collision, resulting in one death and injuries to four others, as per the Kerala police.
The accident happened when an auto rickshaw, a car, and a bike collided. After the crash, the auto rickshaw caught fire.
Further information on the incident is still awaited.