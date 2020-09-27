1 killed,5 injured as Rajasthan stir over exam intensifies

india

One person was killed and at least five injured in Udaipur as violent protests by candidates of a teacher recruitment exam in Rajasthan’s Dungarpur reached other districts late on Saturday, police said.

Earlier, an official said, the protesters vandalised over 100 houses in a residential colony of the town. State government has sought Rapid Action Force from Centre to rein in the agitators. DG Crime ML Lathar, Jaipur police commissioner Anand Shrivastwa and anti-corruption bureau ADG Dinesh MN have been flown to Udaipur to bring the situation under control.

On Thursday, hundreds of protesting ST candidates of Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test 2018 (REET) blocked national highway-8 in Dungarpur before setting vehicles on fire and injuring several policemen. They demand that 1,167 unreserved posts of government teachers be filled with scheduled tribe (ST) candidates.

Bharatiya Tribal Party MLA Rajkumar Roat said peaceful protest was going on for 18 days. The government cancelled the meeting twice.

“People became aggressive after the meeting was cancelled the second time.”